Chicago takes down statues of Columbus, plans review of all monuments

Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chicago temporarily removed two statues of Christopher Columbus on Friday and announced it would reassess the appropriateness of all its monuments, a week after protesters had tried to topple one of the statues, leading to a violent clash with police. "This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city's symbols," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement.

Protesters for racial equality have targeted Columbus monuments across the United States, challenging heroic portrayals of him in American education that downplay or ignore the explorer's cruelty toward indigenous people of the Americas. After consulting with "stakeholders," Lightfoot ordered the removal of statues in Grant Park, Chicago's large recreation area, and another in the Little Italy district, the statement said.

Crews using cranes removed the statues in the predawn darkness, news video showed, leaving bare pedestals. "It comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner," the statement said.

The Chicago demonstrations, which resulted in several arrests and injuries, were among those that broke out across the United States to protest for racial equality and against police brutality, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Chicago said it would soon announce a formal process to address all its monuments, memorials and murals, part of a review underway in many cities to diversify monuments that have overwhelmingly honored white men.

