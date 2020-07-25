People News Roundup: Gli the cat can stay even as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia changes; 'He's nuts mom' Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Gli the cat can stay even as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia changes

With thousands of Instagram followers and even a former U.S. president as a fan, Gli the cat is almost as famous as her home, Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia. But with the decision to turn the museum into a mosque, Turks have been wondering whether Gli will have to move out -- with the question cropping up daily on local news outlets and social media.

Factbox: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for just 15 months but their stormy relationship has been laid bare at a London trial where Depp is seeking to prove he was defamed in a 2018 British newspaper article that termed him a "wife-beater." The following are key facts about the romance that blossomed and turned sour for the stars of "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Aquaman."

'He's nuts mom' Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013

American actress Amber Heard texted her mother in 2013 that she was heartbroken to discover her then-boyfriend, Johnny Depp, became violent and abusive when high on drugs and alcohol, likening him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The texts were read to the High Court in London, where Heard is giving evidence on behalf of the publishers of a British tabloid newspaper, The Sun, who are being sued for defamation by Depp over a 2018 article that labeled him a "wife-beater".

Ghislaine Maxwell fails to block release of documents, obtain gag order: U.S. court rulings

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, suffered dual setbacks in a U.S. court on Thursday, as a judge authorized the release of new materials related to her, while another judge refused to block prosecutors and lawyers from publicly discussing her criminal case. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan directed the release of large portions of more than 80 documents from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Maxwell, the British socialite now facing criminal charges that she lured girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Harry, Meghan distance themselves from upcoming book on time in royal family

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from an upcoming book on their time in the royal family, saying they were not interviewed for the biography and did not make any contributions to it. The book, entitled 'Finding Freedom', is due to be published in August and is expected to shed light on the couple's frustrations with the palace and press, local media reported on Saturday.

Taylor Swift changes it up with 'Folklore' and earns rave reviews

Taylor Swift on Friday won some of the best reviews of her career with an album produced entirely during the coronavirus crisis that breaks new ground for the Grammy-winning artist. "Folklore" features the 30-year-old singer, who began as a country star then turned to pop, showing a quieter indie-folk sensibility that took fans and music critics by surprise.

Factbox: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's testimony in 'wife beater' libel trial

Johnny Depp is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described the movie star as a "wife-beater". The Sun's lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in the article was true and that Depp had beaten ex-wife Amber Heard during violent rages brought on by alcohol or drugs.

Howard Hughes' engagement ring for Katharine Hepburn sells for $108,000

The emerald and diamond engagement ring that Howard Hughes gave to Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn in 1938 sold for $108,000 at a Los Angeles auction - more than three times the expected price while a collection of her love letters to him fetched $44,800. Auction house Profiles in History said on Friday that other personal items belonging to Hughes also went for more than their pre-sale estimates, including the entrepreneur's trademark fedora ($51,200) and the two-tone jacket ($89,600) he wore while piloting his huge Spruce Goose flying boat.