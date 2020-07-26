Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ceasefire in war-torn eastern Ukraine to begin at midnight

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won the 2018 election on promises to end the conflict, pushed for tweaking the timeline laid out in the accord so that Ukraine gets control of its border first before local elections are held, but the Kremlin insists the deal should be implemented without any revisions. The Minsk deal helped reduce the scope of hostilities, but Ukrainian forces and the rebels have continued to exchange artillery salvos and gunfire.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:32 IST
Ceasefire in war-torn eastern Ukraine to begin at midnight
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ukrainian and rebel forces in war-torn eastern Ukraine have started preparing for a "full and comprehensive" ceasefire scheduled to begin at midnight on Monday. Rebel officials said Sunday they have instructed their troops about the ceasefire and issued a decree banning weapon use. Ukraine's military said their forces "have begun preparations" for the ceasefire.

If upheld, it would "pave the way for implementing other clauses" of the Minsk peace deal, the office of Ukraine's president said earlier this week. Brokered in 2015 by France and Germany, the Minsk agreements aimed to resolved the conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists that flared up in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea. The conflict has since killed more than 14,000.

The agreements envisaged that Ukraine can regain control over the border with Russia in the separatist-held regions only after they are granted broad self-rule and hold local elections. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won the 2018 election on promises to end the conflict, pushed for tweaking the timeline laid out in the accord so that Ukraine gets control of its border first before local elections are held, but the Kremlin insists the deal should be implemented without any revisions.

The Minsk deal helped reduce the scope of hostilities, but Ukrainian forces and the rebels have continued to exchange artillery salvos and gunfire. The new ceasefire deal was reached on Wednesday and was welcomed by EU officials.

During his traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square, Pope Frances also commended the deal, adding that it needed to be put into practice ″to rebuild confidence and lay the foundations for a much needed and long awaited reconciliation with the people.″

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

US diplomat says America keeps pushing to end Qatar crisis

The US continues to push for an end of the four-nation boycott of Qatar, even after the hospitalisation of Kuwaits ruling emir who led talks to resolve the yearslong dispute, a US diplomat said Sunday. US Special Representative for Iran Bri...

"Delicious taxes": Thai protesters use Japanese cartoon hamster to mock government

Hundreds of Thai protesters sang a Japanese cartoon jingle on Sunday with lyrics mocking the government as hungry hamsters feasting on taxpayer cash, part of a new protest movement by youth who say they are using whimsical tactics for serio...

Kargil Vijay Diwas: French Ambassador to India pays tributes to Indian Armed Forces

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain paid tributes to Indian Armed Forces and said that France always stands alongside India. Putting a picture of Mirage 2000 fighter jet, Lenain wrote On KargilV...

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020