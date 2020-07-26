Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Delicious taxes": Thai protesters use Japanese cartoon hamster to mock government

Hundreds of Thai protesters sang a Japanese cartoon jingle on Sunday with lyrics mocking the government as hungry hamsters feasting on taxpayer cash, part of a new protest movement by youth who say they are using whimsical tactics for serious ends. Thai youths have been defying a coronavirus ban on gatherings to hold rallies almost daily since last week.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:04 IST
"Delicious taxes": Thai protesters use Japanese cartoon hamster to mock government
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of Thai protesters sang a Japanese cartoon jingle on Sunday with lyrics mocking the government as hungry hamsters feasting on taxpayer cash, part of a new protest movement by youth who say they are using whimsical tactics for serious ends.

Thai youths have been defying a coronavirus ban on gatherings to hold rallies almost daily since last week. The first rally, by a group called the Free Youth Movement, drew more than 2,000 activists, one of the biggest anti-government protests since a coup in 2014. At Sunday's demonstration, protesters sang new lyrics to the theme song for "Hamtaro", a Japanese cartoon about a hamster who loves sunflower seeds. They ran in circles around Bangkok's Democracy Monument, like hamsters running in a wheel.

"The most delicious food is taxpayers' money," they sang. "Dissolve the parliament! Dissolve the parliament! Dissolve the parliament!" Leaders of the Free Youth Movement have said they will return to the streets for another large-scale demonstration next week if their demands are not met, including dissolving parliament, revising a constitution written by the military and ending the harassment of government critics.

Some of the protests have been whimsical in tone, but the protesters say their political aims are serious. "The adults may think because we're doing this, they can't take us seriously. But this is the way for the new generation," said a 20-year-old protester who gave her name as Fah. "We are doing this differently in hope that something will change."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Gulf dispute has gone on too long, U.S. envoy says on visit

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook said on Sunday a rift between Qatar and some of its other Gulf Arab allies had lasted too long and urged them to rebuild trust and unity.Gulf states Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and ...

US diplomat says America keeps pushing to end Qatar crisis

The US continues to push for an end of the four-nation boycott of Qatar, even after the hospitalisation of Kuwaits ruling emir who led talks to resolve the yearslong dispute, a US diplomat said Sunday. US Special Representative for Iran Bri...

"Delicious taxes": Thai protesters use Japanese cartoon hamster to mock government

Hundreds of Thai protesters sang a Japanese cartoon jingle on Sunday with lyrics mocking the government as hungry hamsters feasting on taxpayer cash, part of a new protest movement by youth who say they are using whimsical tactics for serio...

Kargil Vijay Diwas: French Ambassador to India pays tributes to Indian Armed Forces

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain paid tributes to Indian Armed Forces and said that France always stands alongside India. Putting a picture of Mirage 2000 fighter jet, Lenain wrote On KargilV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020