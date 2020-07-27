Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing Rohingya refugees found alive on Malaysian islet

Two more Rohingya migrants have also been arrested for suspected trafficking in connection with the people found, Mohd Zubil said. The refugees were believed to have transferred to a small boat to sneak into Malaysia, having travelled on a "motherboat" carrying hundreds of Rohingya from Bangladesh, the coastguard official said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:24 IST
Missing Rohingya refugees found alive on Malaysian islet
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Twenty-six Rohingya refugees, who had been feared drowned while trying to swim ashore on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, were found alive hiding in the bushes on a nearby islet, a senior coastguard official said on Monday.

Malaysia does not recognise refugee status, but the Muslim-majority country is a favoured destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh. Late on Saturday, one Rohingya swam ashore from a small boat off Langkawi's west coast. Officials had feared that the rest of the group had drowned while trying to reach the beach, but they were later discovered on an islet just off the coast.

"They were found hiding in the bushes on the island," Mohd Zubil Mat Som, director-general of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a text message. Authorities have detained the refugees. Two more Rohingya migrants have also been arrested for suspected trafficking in connection with the people found, Mohd Zubil said.

The refugees were believed to have transferred to a small boat to sneak into Malaysia, having travelled on a "motherboat" carrying hundreds of Rohingya from Bangladesh, the coastguard official said. In a statement, MMEA's provincial director Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the refugees were smuggled in on local fishing boats that acted as "transporters" to bring them to Langkawi.

"Our investigations found that this syndicate transfers migrants from motherboats near the maritime border to local fishing boats to evade local authorities," Zawawi said. Last month, Malaysia had detained 269 Rohingya who arrived in Langkawi on a damaged boat. Mohd Zubil had said at the time that dozens of people on the boat were believed to have perished during a voyage that lasted four months. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said last month Malaysia was unable to take in any more Rohingya, citing a struggling economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Modi took bold decisions to help people fight COVID-19: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold decisions to help people amid the COVID-19 situation in the country. Addressing Maharashtra BJP unit functionaries via video link, Nadda also said the Modi-led go...

26 deaths, 613 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi on Monday witnessed a spike of 613 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,31,219. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, there are 10,994 active cases in the metr...

Hong Kong bans restaurant dining as it battles new wave of coronavirus

Hong Kong banned gatherings of more than two people on Monday, closed down restaurant dining and introduced mandatory face masks in public places, including outdoors, as it tries to rein in a new coronavirus outbreak.The measures, which tak...

POLL-China's economy seen growing 2.2% in 2020, weak demand, U.S. tensions cloud outlook

Chinas economy is expected to recover steadily in the rest of the year, boosted by stimulus measures to reverse the damage from the coronavirus crisis, but weak global demand and rising Sino-U.S. tensions are key risks, a Reuters poll showe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020