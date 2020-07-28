Left Menu
People News Roundup: Winfrey takes on racism in new TV discussion; John Lewis honored in Capitol Hill ceremony and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 02:31 IST

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 02:31 IST
People News Roundup: Winfrey takes on racism in new TV discussion; John Lewis honored in Capitol Hill ceremony and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Oprah Winfrey takes on racism in new TV discussion series for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey is returning to her talk show format with a new series on Apple TV+, whose first episodes will focus on racism in the United States, Apple Inc and Winfrey announced on Monday. "The Oprah Conversation" will debut July 30. It will feature Winfrey and Ibram X. Kendi, author of the best-selling book "How To Be an Antiracist," speaking with white people about racism, Apple and Winfrey said in a statement.

Civil rights pioneer, Congressman John Lewis honored in Capitol Hill ceremony

The flag-draped coffin bearing the body of longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis was escorted on Monday to the Capitol where it will lie in state through Tuesday in a tribute to his life-long dedication to civil rights. Before arriving on Capitol Hill, the hearse carrying Lewis passed by Washington landmarks important to the American civil rights movement - the Lincoln Memorial and the nearby Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial.

Depp was a violent misogynist, court told

Johnny Depp was a drug addict prone to violent rages and a misogynist who assaulted his wife and used abusive language about women, a London court heard on Monday as the actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its end. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater".

'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist.

Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls signing-day jersey to go up for auction

The NBA basketball jersey given to Michael Jordan on the day in 1984 when he first signed with the Chicago Bulls will go up for auction in December, Julien's Auctions announced on Monday. The red and white jersey emblazoned with Jordan's name and the number 23 is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $400,000, the auction house said.

Prolific U.S. TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88, People magazine reports

Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement.

Prince Harry took offence at brother's advice, says book

Britain's Prince Harry took offence at what he thought was Prince William's "snobbishness" when he advised his brother to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl" when he was dating Meghan Markle, a new book says. Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the book called "Finding Freedom", saying they were not interviewed for the biography being serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers and made no contributions to it.

