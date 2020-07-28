Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Outback pub bans messy emus for 'bad behaviour'

Locals and tourists have been bemused by the antics of the emus eager to steal food from people in Yaraka, a remote Queensland state outpost with a permanent population of 18. But things took an intolerable turn last week when two of the birds, Carol and Kevin, discovered they could climb the front stairs of the Yaraka Hotel, the only pub, publican Chris Gimblett said on Tuesday.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:51 IST
Australian Outback pub bans messy emus for 'bad behaviour'
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An Australian Outback pub has banned emus for "bad behaviour", and erected barriers to prevent the large, flightless birds from creating havoc inside. Locals and tourists have been bemused by the antics of the emus eager to steal food from people in Yaraka, a remote Queensland state outpost with a permanent population of 18.

But things took an intolerable turn last week when two of the birds, Carol and Kevin, discovered they could climb the front stairs of the Yaraka Hotel, the only pub, publican Chris Gimblett said on Tuesday. "They're learnt to walk up the front steps of the hotel which has been causing just a few issues," especially with the amount of their waste, he said.

Gimblett solved the problem by stringing a rope across the top of the stairs. A sign advises customers to replace the rope once they enter because "emus have been banned from this establishment for bad behaviour". The inquisitive emus are not yet clever enough to duck under the rope to get inside the pub. While Australian pubs occasionally have a parrot in the bar, emus are not indoor birds.

"When emus get a fright, they head in a forward direction but are normally looking behind so they can't see where they're going and this is where chaos can happen," Gimblett said. "They bump into everything." Visitors staying at the Yaraka trailer park have been surprised by the lengths emus will go to steal food, including pecking a fried egg off a barbecue plate, Gimblett said. "They will lean through the (trailer) door with their long necks and pluck toast out of the toaster," Gimblett said.

"If you've got a mug of coffee on the little table by the door, they will drink all the coffee, without spilling it I might add. You just discover that your mug's empty. They're just eating machines," he added. There used to be eight emus in Yaraka. A resident rescued eggs from an abandoned nest in 2018 and hatched them with the help of an electric blanket. But all except Carol and Kevin have moved on, apparently in search of mates.

"We're in lockdown mode," Gimblett said of his barricaded pub. "At least it's emus and not coronavirus"..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium's Antwerp province imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Brussels Belgium, July 28 SputnikANI Authorities of Belgiums northernmost Antwerp province have imposed a curfew from 1130 pm to 6 am and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible, due to a sharp jump in the number of C...

Chainsmokers draw heat for Hamptons drive-in concert that NY Health Commissioner calls 'Public Health Threat'

American electronic DJ and production duo - The Chainsmokers are taking heat on social media for a controversial charity fundraiser held in the Hamptons at a 100-acre lot transformed into a drive-in for the concert. According to Variety, as...

World Nature Conservation Day: Bhumi Pednekar calls for environment consciousness

Climate Warrior and actor Bhumi Pednekar marked the World Nature Conservation Day on Tuesday by urging people to become environmentally conscious by changing their daily habits. Pednekar shared the message on environment conservation by sha...

David Willey excited after England call-up for Ireland series

England bowler David Willey seems pretty thrilled on being named in the ODI squad on Monday. The left-arm bowler wasnt included in Englands World Cup squad last year. England won the tournament after defeating New Zealand the basis of the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020