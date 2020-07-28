Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pashtuns hold protests worldwide against Taliban, Pakistan Army

Pashtuns in Afghanistan and parts of Europe organised protests against the Taliban and Pakistan Army as they continue to face violence on both sides of the Durand Line.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:48 IST
Pashtuns hold protests worldwide against Taliban, Pakistan Army
Fairly large numbers of local Pashtuns mobilised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) participated in protest demonstrations in Khost and Chamkain, Paktia on 27 July.. Image Credit: ANI

Pashtuns in Afghanistan and parts of Europe organised protests against the Taliban and Pakistan Army as they continue to face violence on both sides of the Durand Line. At Paktia, Paktika and Khost provinces in Afghanistan, the Pashtuns gave a call for a two-day protest demonstration (July 27-28) against Punjabi Taliban (part of Pakistan Establishment) asking them to evacuate from both sides of the Durand Line.

Fairly large numbers of local Pashtuns mobilised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) participated in demonstrations in Khost and Chamkain, Paktia on July 27. Larger gatherings were seen today in Gardez (Paktia) and Urgon (Paktika). Participants criticised Pakistan for violating peace along the Af-Pak border with the criminal intent of regular cross border firing and for damaging the sanctity of Durand Line by allowing free movements of Pak Taliban cadres to carry out attacks on innocent Afghans.

As per sources, massive protests were also held at Khosa and Paktika on July 27 against cross-border rocket attacks by Pakistani security forces and attempts to intrude into Afghan territory illegally by setting up military posts. Simultaneously, overseas units of PTM also gave a call for a series of protests in Europe against the orchestrated genocide committed by Pakistan against Pashtuns.

PTM cadres in Germany, Belgium and Sweden carried out demonstrations in cities and in front of the EU (Brussels) against the illegal detentions and harassment of PTM activists in Pakistan including detention of Hanif Pashteen in unlawful cases. In Brussels, the protesters raised their voice for Hanif Pashteen, who was implicated in a fake case a year ago. The protest in front of the European Commission also raised the issue of illegal arrest, detentions and harassment of PTM activists by the Pakistan Army.

PTM Europe units also launched a twitter trend to highlight the movement under #PTMEuropeProtest. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

GDP growth to lose momentum from Q3: Oxford Economics

Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Tuesday said it expects Indias GDP growth to lose momentum from late third quarter October-December of the current fiscal as the push from the initial reopening fades. It further said India fares ...

PMK seeks PM's intervention in implementing OBC quota for med seats

NDA constituent PMK on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention in ensuring implementaion of OBC reservation in medical admissions, saying the PM himself hailed from this category and was being looked up as their representa...

Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea

The National Investigation Agency NIA told Bombay High Court on Tuesday it strongly opposed the plea filed by activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj seeking interim bail on health grounds. Bharadwaj is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon...

McDonald's facing bumpy recovery, 2Q sales down 30%

Business did improve for McDonalds throughout the second quarter as restrictions lifted across the globe, but the fast food giant faces a bumpy and expensive recovery. Of the chains 39,000 restaurants worldwide, 96 are now open, compared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020