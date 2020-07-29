Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran TV journalist and CNN's founding president Reese Schonfeld dies

Television journalist and founding president of Cable News Network (CNN), Reese Schonfeld, who started the cable television network with media entrepreneur Ted Turner, died on Tuesday, U.S. media reported. Schonfeld, who was 88, died after complications from Alzheimer's disease, the New York Times reported. Schonfeld launched CNN with Turner in 1980, becoming chief executive of one of the first all-news cable TV networks to provide Americans with round-the-clock coverage.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:56 IST
Veteran TV journalist and CNN's founding president Reese Schonfeld dies
Representative Image Image Copyright: Flickr

Television journalist and founding president of Cable News Network (CNN), Reese Schonfeld, who started the cable television network with media entrepreneur Ted Turner, died on Tuesday, U.S. media reported. Schonfeld, who was 88, died after complications from Alzheimer's disease, the New York Times reported.

Schonfeld launched CNN with Turner in 1980, becoming chief executive of one of the first all-news cable TV networks to provide Americans with round-the-clock coverage. Under Schonfeld, CNN launched its Crossfire show, in which hosts Pat Buchanan and Tom Braden conducted political debate from the perspective of both the left and the right sides of issues.

The Newark-born TV journalist, who was formally trained as a lawyer, also started News 12, the first 24-hour local news channel on Long Island, New York. He also started the Food Network - another cable TV network - in the early 1990s. Years before teaming up with Turner, Schonfeld ran an independent news company that provided news footage to local news stations.

It was because of Schonfeld's new judgement and Turner's know-how of satellite television that CNN came into being. It was also when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission reduced regulations, leading to many independent businesses starting cable news networks.

Reuters was not able to contact a representative of Schonfeld or his family for comment.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public health ...

Tobacco use accelerates transmission of COVID-19: Health ministry

New Delhi, July 29 PTI&#160;Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as smoking increases possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth, the Union Health Ministry has said, warning that use of tobacco products can incr...

Tennis-Fiery Evans warns Edmund over 'belting' racket in Battle of Brits

Handshakes across the net have been replaced by the tapping of rackets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a fired-up Dan Evans took umbrage at Kyle Edmund belting his frame after their Battle of the Brits match on Tuesday. Evans, ranked 28, de...

COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan: TN Guv isolates himself for a week

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit isolated himself for a week based on doctors advise, as three more people in the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Governor is fit and healthy, the Raj Bhavan communique s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020