Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal Meghan and UK tabloid trade blows in court dispute

A lawyer for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accused a British newspaper publisher in court on Wednesday of commercially exploiting its legal dispute with her by using court documents as the basis for "sensational" coverage. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday in February 2019 that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:05 IST
Royal Meghan and UK tabloid trade blows in court dispute
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A lawyer for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accused a British newspaper publisher in court on Wednesday of commercially exploiting its legal dispute with her by using court documents as the basis for "sensational" coverage.

Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday in February 2019 that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018. Increasingly hostile relations between the royal couple and some British newspapers they accused of intrusive, inaccurate and sometimes racist coverage was one of the reasons why Harry and Meghan left Britain for the United States.

Meghan's lead counsel, Justin Rushbrooke, said that within hours of some legal papers being filed this month, the Mail used them as the basis for what he called a sensational article on its website, which "started a wildfire" of wider media coverage. "Other litigants don't make commercial fodder out of the other side's pleadings," he said.

A full trial on Meghan's lawsuit, in which she alleges the Mail invaded her privacy and infringed her copyright, is not expected until next year, but the High Court has been dealing with side issues in pre-trial proceedings. The question on Wednesday was whether the Mail should be allowed to publish the names of five friends of Meghan who gave anonymous interviews to the U.S. magazine People for an article published a few days before the Mail's on her letter.

Meghan is seeking a court order preventing disclosure of the names. Lawyers for Associated Newspapers argue such an order would breach the principle of open justice. "CLICKBAIT"

The People interviews are central to the defence. The Mail has justified publishing Meghan's letter on the basis that she had revealed its existence in People, via her friends, and that was what drove her father to disclose its contents. One section of the Mail's article was titled: "HOW MEGHAN'S MEDIA FIGHTBACK LED HER DAD TO REVEAL LETTER HE WANTED TO KEEP SECRET".

Meghan has told the court in a written statement that she did not authorise her friends to speak to People. She said they "made a choice on their own to speak anonymously with a U.S. media outlet ... to defend me from the bullying behaviour of Britain's tabloid media". The identities of the five are known to the Mail because they were named in a document filed to court by Meghan's lawyers in July as part of the legal proceedings. Associated Newspapers dispute that the document should be treated as confidential.

In her witness statement, Meghan said "for the Mail on Sunday to expose them (her friends) in the public domain for no reason other than clickbait and commercial gain is vicious and poses a threat to their emotional and mental wellbeing". She also accused the Mail of seeking to "create a circus and distract from the point of this case - that the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published my private letter".

In written arguments in response, Associated Newspapers' lawyers accused Meghan of using "extravagant and extreme language" to express an opinion not based on evidence. It said the Mail had shown restraint by not publishing the names even though there was no legal restriction preventing it from doing so.

Judge Mark Warby will give his ruling on whether the friends can be named at a later date.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia-Pacific: ‘Call to action’ highlights role of family farmers amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Although hundreds of millions of smallholder family farmers in Asia-Pacific produce a majority of the worlds food, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on their livelihoods, according to the Food and Agriculture Organiz...

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline to Sep 30

The government has for the third time extended the deadline for bidding for privatisation of Indias second-biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL by two months to September 30. While the Cabinet had in November last year approve...

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77 pc, says no impact of COVID-19

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CFCL on Wednesday reported a 76.82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.38 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 on strong sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 168.74 c...

Latin America urged to boost green jobs for pandemic recovery

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Latin America could create 15 million new green jobs in climate and nature protection over the next decade if countries aim to cut carbon emissions as part of a sustainable e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020