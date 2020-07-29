Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Fed repeats pledge to keep rates low

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:30 IST
WRAPUP 1-Fed repeats pledge to keep rates low
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the U.S. economy and keep interest rates near zero for as long as it takes to recover from the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, saying the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus.

"Following sharp declines, economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year," U.S. central bank policymakers said in a statement issued at the end of their latest two-day meeting, which was held by videoconference. All members of the Fed's policy-setting committee voted to leave the target range for short-term interest rates at between 0% and 0.25%, where it has been since March 15 when the novel coronavirus was beginning to hit the nation. "The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals," the statement said. "The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus."

Fed officials had been expected to spend some of their meeting debating whether and how to strengthen their so-called forward guidance, perhaps by promising there would be no changes to interest rates until the unemployment and inflation rates meet explicit benchmarks. The statement gave no hint of such a change, which many Fed analysts expect won't come until the September policy meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).

The Fed also said it will continue to buy at least $120 billion in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to steady financial markets. The Fed renewed its low-rate vow a day ahead of a government report expected to show a record 34% drop in annualized economic output last quarter when authorities imposed lockdowns that closed businesses and kept people home in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Fed policymakers had hoped those measures would help contain the virus, allowing the economy to bounce back quickly, even as they fretted over the possibility that infections could resurge and blunt the economic recovery. The U.S. central bank has rolled out nearly a dozen new lending and credit programs to fight the economic fallout from the epidemic. But the immediate outlook hinges largely on where infections go from here and how much more fiscal support lawmakers deliver in the meantime.

Since their last policy meeting in June, the epidemic has intensified, with an average of around 65,000 new cases detected each day, about three times the pace of new infections in mid-June. Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, are also on the rise. That's prompted governors from California to Florida to impose new economic restrictions. Job growth, which had been unexpectedly strong in May and June, now appears to be slowing. Consumer confidence has taken a hit.

Meanwhile, government aid that kept millions of unemployed Americans spending will drop sharply at the end of this week unless Congress agrees on a new relief package. Republicans are split over whether to support $1 trillion in new spending, and Democrats want a figure closer to the $3 trillion Congress has already committed to fight the crisis. Small businesses, a mainstay of the world's largest economy, are also increasingly facing a breaking point as government grants run dry and payments come due.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam records four more COVID-19 deaths, 1,348 new cases

Assam recorded four more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 92 as 1,348 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 36,295, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. An 85-year-old doctor...

COVID-19: Over 16,000 prisoners released on parole in Odisha to decongest prisons

As many as 16,789 inmates of different jails in Odisha have been released on parole to decongest prisons in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Wednesday. Director General of Prisons S K Upadhay made the announcement while re...

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

One Piece Chapter 986 is coming closer and the manga aficionados are passionately waiting for its release. The imminent chapter is going to be overwhelming and quite interesting than the previous chapters. Read further to get the latest upd...

Dutch government will not advise public to wear masks - minister

The Dutch government on Wednesday said it will not advise the public to wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, asserting that their effectiveness has not been proven.The decision was announced by Minister for Medical Care Tamara van ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020