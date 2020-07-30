Left Menu
Italy extends emergency till Oct 15

The move came as Italy counted 289 confirmed new positives, bringing the pandemic total to 246,776. Another six people died, bringing the death total to 35,129. Premier Giuseppe Conte told lawmakers that if ideology was put aside, the extension “is an inevitable choice'' to manage the virus and future spikes.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 00:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Premier Giuseppe Conte told lawmakers that if ideology was put aside, the extension "is an inevitable choice'' to manage the virus and future spikes. The head of Italy's National Health Institute, Silvio Brusafero says Italy has been reporting 200-300 new infections each day in recent weeks. The peak of 6,500 new daily cases was hit on March 31.

Premier Giuseppe Conte told lawmakers that if ideology was put aside, the extension "is an inevitable choice'' to manage the virus and future spikes. The head of Italy's National Health Institute, Silvio Brusafero says Italy has been reporting 200-300 new infections each day in recent weeks. The peak of 6,500 new daily cases was hit on March 31.

