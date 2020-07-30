Italy extends emergency till Oct 15

Italian lawmakers approved extending Italy's state of emergency for the coronavirus through October 15. The move came as Italy counted 289 confirmed new positives, bringing the pandemic total to 246,776. Another six people died, bringing the death total to 35,129.

Premier Giuseppe Conte told lawmakers that if ideology was put aside, the extension "is an inevitable choice'' to manage the virus and future spikes. The head of Italy's National Health Institute, Silvio Brusafero says Italy has been reporting 200-300 new infections each day in recent weeks. The peak of 6,500 new daily cases was hit on March 31.