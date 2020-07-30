Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia revamps strategy to tackle poor Aboriginal outcomes

Australia still incarcerates children as young as 10, and a government council last week deferred a decision to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14, in line with global standards, to 2021. The new targets come after Australian police clamped down on a planned Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday that was banned on grounds that it could spread the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:59 IST
Australia revamps strategy to tackle poor Aboriginal outcomes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia will broaden measures to improve life outcomes for its Indigenous people, it said on Thursday, after efforts over the past decade did little to budge their shorter life expectancy, worse health prospects and higher rate of incarceration. Federal and state governments have signed on to 10-year targets in a revamped strategy to "Close the Gap" between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians which includes a commitment to tackle structural racism in government organisations and establish accountability mechanisms.

The life expectancy of Indigenous Australians is eight years shorter than for non-Indigenous people at 72 years for men and 76 years for women. While they make up 3% of the Australian population, Indigenous people represent 29% of prisoners, government statistics showed. "No one should underestimate the size of the task ahead of us," Linda Burney, the opposition minister for Indigenous Australians, told public broadcaster ABC.

The revamp comes after a review of a decade under a previous strategy showed that only two of seven targets had been met. New targets, which were developed with Indigenous groups, include reducing incarceration rates by 15% for adults and 30% for those aged 10-17 - targets which fell short of some advocates' expectations.

"A 15% reduction is not an acceptable adult justice target: we must see change in our lifetimes," said Cheryl Axleby, co-chair of The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander legal service. Australia still incarcerates children as young as 10, and a government council last week deferred a decision to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14, in line with global standards, to 2021.

The new targets come after Australian police clamped down on a planned Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday that was banned on grounds that it could spread the novel coronavirus. It was planned to highlight more than 430 deaths in custody since 1991, building on momentum from global rallies for racial justice and against police brutality.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong reports record daily number of 149 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to curb the spread of the virus.The Chinese territor...

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...

Deepening economic crisis: Chidambaram brings up aviation, telecom

New Delhi India, July 30 ANITargetting the central government over the deepening economic crisis, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday asserted that two major industries -- telecom and aviation -- are on the verge of collapse. C...

Delhi announces major cut in VAT on diesel to fire up economy

The Delhi government reduced the Value-Added Tax on diesel by almost half on Thursday, which will result in a relief of Rs 8.36 a litre to consumers, saying the move will help the citys economy recover from the pressures of the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020