Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's AirAsia X posts Q1 loss, seeks liquidity

"The management and the directors will continue to seek additional liquidity and work towards a material reduction of the company's cost base to enable AirAsia X to continue as a going concern in the post COVID-19 environment," it said. AirAsia X, the long-haul unit of AirAsia Group, also flagged expectations that international travel demand will be significantly poorer even after the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:58 IST
Malaysia's AirAsia X posts Q1 loss, seeks liquidity
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@AirAsiaIndia)

Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd fell to a net loss in its first quarter as the pandemic slowed air travel demand and continues to face severe liquidity constraints, it said in a bourse filing late Thursday.

It was the airline's fourth straight quarterly loss. "The management and the directors will continue to seek additional liquidity and work towards a material reduction of the company's cost base to enable AirAsia X to continue as a going concern in the post-COVID-19 environment," it said.

AirAsia X, the long-haul unit of AirAsia Group, also flagged expectations that international travel demand will be significantly poorer even after the pandemic. This month, auditors EY issued an audit opinion stating AirAsia's 2019 earnings were prepared on a going concern basis, which is dependent upon recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and successful fundraising efforts.

The airline said it has sought payment deferrals and concessions from suppliers, lessors and lenders, and reduced capital expenditure. It has also restructured a major portion of its fuel hedges, and is still in the process of restructuring its remaining exposure.

"We have applied for bank loans to improve liquidity and have commenced bilateral negotiations with our aircraft lessors and maintenance partners to significantly reduce operating costs," it said. AirAsia X's fleet was grounded in mid-April apart from a limited number of cargo and charter flights.

It recorded a net loss of 549.7 million ringgit ($130 million) for the January-March quarter versus a profit of 43.3 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 21% to 924.1 million ringgit.

Passengers carried fell 25% to 1.14 million and the airline's load factor, which measures how full planes are, shrank 11 percentage points to 74%. Unit costs rose 16% while unit revenue registered zero growth despite ancillary revenue per passenger growing 8%.

($1 = 4.2370 ringgit)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Aaron Connolly signs with Brighton for 4 more years

English football club Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday confirmed that Aaron Connolly has signed on with the club for four more years. The 20-year-old made 27 made appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three times in the P...

Vidya Balan dons saree with mathematical equations for 'Shakuntala Devi' e-promotions

Actor Vidya Balan, who is essaying the role of real-life mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi, picked a Sambhalpuri saree with printed mathematical equations for the movies e-promotions. Balan took to Ins...

Birx says COVID-19 shifting to U.S. Midwest, South shows signs of hope

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States appears to be shifting to the Midwest as the surge in the South shows signs of abating, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx said on Thursday.Birx, in an interview on Fox ...

John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place for many of those who helped to shape civil rights history. The arc of Lewis legacy of activism will once aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020