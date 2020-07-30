Nepal reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new cases

Nepal reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new casesPTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:53 IST
Nepal on Thursday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 274 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 52 and total infections to 19,547
Three men, aged 45, 70 and 68 from Morang and Parsa districts, became the latest COVID-19 fatalities in the country, said Dr Jageswar Gautam, the Health Ministry spokesperson
With 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has reached 19,547. There are currently 5,227 active cases of COVID-19, he said.
