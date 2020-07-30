Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethical wood label to revive checks after pandemic sparks forest fears

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which lends its ethical label to household products worldwide, said on Thursday it would ramp operations back up by September after the coronavirus pandemic sparked deforestation concerns among environmentalists. The FSC - the main global scheme for certifying sustainable wood-based products including toilet roll and books - put some investigations on hold and decreased the number of complaints it processed in recent weeks, as it reduced staffing.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:40 IST
Ethical wood label to revive checks after pandemic sparks forest fears
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which lends its ethical label to household products worldwide, said on Thursday it would ramp operations back up by September after the coronavirus pandemic sparked deforestation concerns among environmentalists.

The FSC - the main global scheme for certifying sustainable wood-based products including toilet roll and books - put some investigations on hold and decreased the number of complaints it processed in recent weeks, as it reduced staffing. While the Bonn-based FSC's standards are seen as strong by many green groups, even before the coronavirus crisis some had criticised its pace in dealing with complaints and disputes.

Last year, for example, the FSC found Indonesian member firm Korindo Group had breached rules on clearing forests to grow oil palm but would not be expelled after a two-year probe. Since early May, the FSC has temporarily cut staff time - including those working on disputes - to about 50% of normal levels as the pandemic forced it to manage its budget carefully, said FSC Director General Kim Carstensen.

"It now turns out that the situation is not as grave as we feared it could become, and we expect to be back to running as normal by September," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Consumers are demanding more information on the origin of the products they buy and expect brands to demonstrate that they are having a positive environmental and social impact.

Despite this, last year tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds, according to data from the Global Forest Watch tracking service, with experts warning the pandemic could weaken enforcement of forest laws. All delayed investigations and complaints to the FSC will be rescheduled, said Carstensen.

The audits FSC certificate holders must submit each year to prove they comply with standards were largely conducted face-to-face before the coronavirus crisis hit, he added. But with lockdowns, restrictions on travel and employees working from home, the FSC has developed a new remote audit system using virtual meetings, interviews and document signing.

"It might in the future make face-to-face audits redundant in some settings," Carstensen said. Established about 25 years ago, the FSC has roughly 45,000 certificate holders, including forest managers and companies, which follow its standards on workers' and indigenous peoples' rights and forest protection.

Carstensen said initial concerns the pandemic might lead companies to cut ties with the FSC to save costs were unlikely to play out. "I'm not worried for the future of certification or the long-term prospects for the services we provide for businesses in the forest sector," he said.

FIT FOR PURPOSE? Yet some conservationists have said FSC investigations and rulings on complaints are slow and lack transparency.

Phil Aikman, Southeast Asia campaign director at Mighty Earth, which filed the complaint against Korindo Group in 2017, said FSC certification could help prevent deforestation, improve forest management and protect indigenous rights, when implemented effectively. But, he added, the FSC's complaints procedure "is not fit for purpose" because green groups often have to file complaints before the FSC moves to enforce its own policies and pushes companies to compensate for violating its standards.

Timer Manurung, executive director of Jakarta-based environmental group Auriga Nusantara, which filed a deforestation complaint in December against a certified Indonesian paper company, said the FSC "should find a way to ensure that complaints are dealt with quicker". In the Korindo case, it was unclear how the FSC reached its decision, nor how it would monitor the conditions it set the company, he added.

To date, the FSC has withdrawn certification from nine firms for breaching its forest management policies, Carstensen said. Investigations usually take between one and two years to complete, he noted, although the FSC is looking at ways to streamline and improve the process, with suggestions to be presented to the board within 12 months.

A revision of FSC standards is also due to be finalised before the end of the year, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: COVID-19 patient recovers in Raipur; 4 cases left

A 27-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, following recovery, a health official here said. With this, the count of people who have recovered fr...

Philippine police capture country's most-wanted fugitive

Philippine police said Thursday they have captured the countrys most-wanted fugitive, a former lawmaker who was convicted years ago of corruption and murdering his wife. Former Rep. Ruben Ecleo Jr. was arrested with his driver while on his ...

HRD minister briefs vice prez on New Education Policy

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the New Education Policy on Thursday. The NEP 2020 was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.The minister also handed over a copy of the policy and a...

Vietnam redeploys tracing system in 'full force' to halt new virus contagion

Vietnam began mass coronavirus testing in the capital Hanoi, banned gatherings in its economic hub and urged tens of thousands of domestic travellers to report to authorities on Thursday, as the country scrambled to contain its first outbre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020