Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU prolongs North Korea nuclear sanctions for a year

EU headquarters said in a statement that the asset freezes and travel bans involve 57 people and nine “entities,” which are typically companies, banks or other organizations, and will be reviewed again in a year. It said that “lasting peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula must be achieved by peaceful means,” and underlined that “the diplomatic process must be continued as the only way towards realizing that goal.” The EU has imposed sanctions on several countries, notably Iran and Venezuela, but the measures against North Korea, which were first introduced in 2006, are its toughest.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:53 IST
EU prolongs North Korea nuclear sanctions for a year
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

The European Union on Thursday prolonged sanctions against dozens of North Korean officials and agencies for a year over Pyongyang's continued efforts to develop nuclear missiles and other weapons of mass destruction. EU headquarters said in a statement that the asset freezes and travel bans involve 57 people and nine "entities," which are typically companies, banks or other organizations, and will be reviewed again in a year.

It said that "lasting peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula must be achieved by peaceful means," and underlined that "the diplomatic process must be continued as the only way towards realizing that goal." The EU has imposed sanctions on several countries, notably Iran and Venezuela, but the measures against North Korea, which were first introduced in 2006, are its toughest. Apart from adopting a series of UN Security Council measures, the 27-nation bloc has separately imposed sanctions aimed at financial services, trade and transport linked to weapons development in the secretive Stalinist state.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

World Athletics to expel Russia's federation if fine unpaid by Aug. 15

The global governing body for athletics will expel Russias federation, suspended since 2015 for having broken anti-doping rules, if it fails to pay a hefty fine before Aug. 15, it said on Thursday. Rune Andersen, chair of the taskforce over...

Cong condoles Bengal unit chief Somen Mitra's death; leaders hail him as 'fighter'

The Congress on Thursday condoled the passing away of partys West Bengal unit president Somen Mitra, with senior leaders hailing him as a fighter who was respected across the political spectrum. Mitra died at a Kolkata hospital early Thursd...

Bakrid: Telangana Waqf Board issues guidelines

The Telangana State Waqf Board has said 50 people would be allowed for prayers at a time in mosques on the occasion of Bakrid on August 1 and that performing Eid prayers at Eidgahs is not permitted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boar...

Virus infected escapee prisoner yet to be found

A rape accused prisoner infected with coronavirus, who had escaped from a hospital in Assams Kokrajhar district, is yet to be traced, police said on Thursday. The prisoner, hailing from neighbouring Chirang district, had escaped from Kokraj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020