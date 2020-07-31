Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-US relationship broad, deep and growing, says key Senator

The relationship between India and the US is broad, deep and growing, a top American Senator said on Thursday and expressed condolences over the loss of Indian soldiers' lives in a face-off with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 05:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 05:07 IST
India-US relationship broad, deep and growing, says key Senator

The relationship between India and the US is broad, deep and growing, a top American Senator said on Thursday and expressed condolences over the loss of Indian soldiers' lives in a face-off with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control. Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the violent clashes in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

"The US-India relationship is broad, deep, and growing – and we discussed how vital the cooperation between our nations is to countering common challenges and aggression in the region and upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific," said Senator Cory Gardner after his call with India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The Republican Senator from Colorado is Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy. His office said he had a productive phone conversation with Sandhu regarding the importance of US-India relations.

"Today I began my call with Ambassador Sandhu by expressing my sincere condolences on the loss of Indian lives at the Line of Actual Control between India and China," he said. "I look forward to continuing to work with Ambassador Sandhu to grow the bond between the United States and India, which will be supported by my Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, signed into law in 2018," Gardner said.

The Senator authored the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act (ARIA) of 2018, which was signed into law on December 31, 2018. The ARIA represents a generational policy framework to enhance US leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and to demonstrate a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Indo-Pacific is a key priority area for the US armed forces falling under the authority of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), unified combatant command responsible for enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

China has been fast expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, triggering concern in various countries of the region and beyond..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for USD 600 jobless benefit

The White House and some of its Republican allies in the Senate are signalling they want to extend, at least temporarily, a USD 600-per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped keep families and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 p...

Australia confident Sydney virus cases under control, despite Melbourne outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he was confident a coronavirus flare-up in Sydney, the countrys biggest city, was under control but acknowledged the larger spike in cases in Melbourne remained a challenge. The state ...

Google ad rebound offsets Alphabet's first-ever sales drop

Googles ad sales have recovered since plummeting in March during the coronavirus pandemic, parent Alphabet Inc said on Thursday, easing concerns about its first quarterly sales slide in its 16 years as a public company. Alphabet shares were...

Cubs-Reds game rained out

The Chicago Cubs scheduled road game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed Thursday night due to inclement weather. No makeup date was announced.The Cubs 4-2 had won the first two of the four-game set before the Reds 2-4 prevailed 12-7 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020