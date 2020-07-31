Huawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks, Der Spiegel says

Huawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks, Der Spiegel saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:35 IST
Huawei's top manager in Germany has appealed to the government not to shut it out of building 5G mobile networks, Der Spiegel said on Friday, after Britain decided to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from its network on security grounds. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has put off a decision on tougher certification rules until after the summer break, amid pressure from some lawmakers who sympathise with U.S. calls to ban Huawei outright.
"The government's approach of setting the same, tough security criteria for all is the right way to ensure networks are secure," Huawei's representative in Germany, David Wang, told the weekly news magazine.
