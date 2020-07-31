Left Menu
Development News Edition

How India, China partnership moves will set future of Asia, region: Nepal Foreign Minister

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Friday said that the manner in which partnership between India and China will move ahead and how they manage their differences will set the future of Asia, especially the region.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:05 IST
How India, China partnership moves will set future of Asia, region: Nepal Foreign Minister
Nepal Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Gyawali speaking at the webinar on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Friday said that the manner in which partnership between India and China will move ahead and how they manage their differences will set the future of Asia, especially the region. Speaking at a webinar titled 'Foreign Policy of Nepal in changing Geopolitical context' organised by the Nepal Institute of International Relations, the Minister said that relations between India and China deepened after the Wuhan summit but there are tensions after clash between their troops in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh last month.

"The rise of China and aspiring rise of India as well, how they engage with themselves, how their partnership will move on and how they manage their differences will definitely set the future of Asia, at least in this region," Gyawali said. Referring to Eastern Ladakh, he said India and China were trying their best to reduce tensions but the challenge is there.

"After the Wuhan summit, the partnership between India and China was deepened but nowadays, there are tensions after the Galwan valley clash. Though both countries are trying their best to de-escalate the tension, however, the challenge is there," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Democrats want to grill Homeland Security over Portland protest surveillance

All seven Democrats on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday wrote to the Department of Homeland Security requesting details on its agents conducting intelligence monitoring of ongoing anti-racism protests in Portland.The letter ...

UK PM Johnson makes Lords of his brother, cricketer Botham and Brexit allies

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has elevated to the House of Lords his younger brother, a cricket hero and some of his allies in the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union.Under an arcane system whose inner workings are not...

WRAPUP 5-Hong Kong delays election citing pandemic, but democracy camp sceptical

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled citys legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which had hoped to make huge gains. T...

Motor racing-Stroll fastest as Hulk returns at Racing Point

Canadian Lance Stroll led the way for Mercedes-lookalikes Racing Point in British Grand Prix practice on Friday while Red Bulls Alex Albon crashed and brought out red flags.Nico Hulkenberg meanwhile signed on as a stand-in team mate for Str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020