Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger train crash in Portugal kills 2, seriously hurts 7 Passenger

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:10 IST
Passenger train crash in Portugal kills 2, seriously hurts 7 Passenger
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An intercity passenger train rammed into a maintenance vehicle on the track in northern Portugal on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring at least seven others, authorities said. Thirty other people were slightly injured, the Civil Protection Agency said on its website.

Around 280 passengers were on the train, according to media reports. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the town of Soure, 180 kilometers (111 miles) north of Lisbon, the capital.

Officials could not immediately be reached by telephone for more details.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named 36 new members to Parliaments unelected House of Lords on Friday, including his brother, a slew of prominent Brexit supporters and a Russia-born newspaper owner whose father was a KGB agent. The li...

Prostitution racket busted in Goa, 2 girls rescued

The Goa Police busted a prostitution racket in the state, Pankaj Kumar Singh, South Goa Superintendent of Police said. Police personnel from Goas Colva Police Station busted the racket.The accused, 37-year-old Vijay Singh, is a native of Ma...

Heat ready to compete again vs. Nuggets

The venue is different, the arena is empty and instead of preparing for next season, teams are finishing up the 2019-20 campaign. Regardless, the goal remains the same for the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, who restart their respective camp...

Soccer-Birmingham City name Karanka as new head coach on three-year deal

Birmingham City have appointed Aitor Karanka as their new head coach on a three-year deal to replace fellow Spaniard Pep Clotet, the second tier Championship club announced on Friday. Karanka, who was an assistant to Jose Mourinho at Real M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020