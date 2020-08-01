Left Menu
Development News Edition

Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks

“Literally every asset we have available" was searching for seven Marines and a Navy corpsman, Lt Gen Joseph Osterman, commander of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, said Friday. They were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship Thursday evening after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off of San Diego.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:50 IST
Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks
“The assumption is that it went completely to the bottom” several hundred feet below, Osterman said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer were headed into a Saturday search for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. "Literally every asset we have available" was searching for seven Marines and a Navy corpsman, Lt Gen Joseph Osterman, commander of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, said Friday.

They were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship Thursday evening after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile (0.8 kilometres) from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off of San Diego. Other assault vehicles quickly responded but couldn't stop the 26-ton, tank-like vehicle from quickly sinking, Osterman said.

"The assumption is that it went completely to the bottom" several hundred feet below, Osterman said. That was too deep for divers to reach and the Navy and Coast Guard were discussing ways to reach the sunken vehicle to get a view inside it, Osterman said. Eight Marines were rescued from the water but one later died and two remained in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.

All the Marines were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at nearby Camp Pendleton. They ranged in age from 19 to early 30s and all were wearing combat gear, including body armour, and flotation vests, Osterman said. The vehicle, known as an AAV but nicknamed an "amtrac," for "amphibious tractor" is used to take Marines and their gear from Navy ships to land.

The sunken craft, one of 13 involved in the exercise, was designed to be naturally buoyant and had three water-tight hatches and two large troop hatches, Osterman said. The vehicles have been used since 1972 and continually refurbished. Marine Corps officials said Friday they did not know the age or other details of the one that sank.

The Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David Berger, suspended waterborne operations of more than 800 amphibious assault vehicles across the branch until the cause of the accident is determined. He said the move was out of "an abundance of caution." The accident marks the third time in recent years that Camp Pendleton Marines have been injured or died in amphibious assault vehicles during training exercises. In 2017, 14 Marines and one Navy sailor were hospitalised after their vehicle hit a natural gas line, igniting a fire that engulfed the landing craft at Camp Pendleton.

In 2011, a Marine died when an amphibious assault vehicle in a training exercise sank offshore of the camp.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM, Union ministers condole Amar Singh's death

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of...

Muslim Cong MLAs offer Eid prayers at Jaisalmer hotel

Muslim MLAs belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots camp offered Eid prayers at Jaisalmers Suryagarh hotel on Saturday, Congress sources said a day after party legislators were shifted there from Jaipur ahead of the state assemb...

Assam devotees offer Bakr Eid namaz at home in COVID-19 time

Most of the devotees of Assam offered their Eid al-Adha prayers at home on Saturday following a government order that did not allow large gatherings in mosques in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Muslim community re...

COVID-19 tally reaches 548 in Andaman; death toll mounts to 5

Three more persons have died of COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the toll to five in the Union Territory, while 120 fresh cases pushed the tally of coronavirus patients to 548, an official said on Saturday. The authoritie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020