Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

NBA's return doubles typical regular-season audience, broadcaster TNT says The NBA's return to regular-season play for the first time in four months averaged 3.4 million viewers for a close contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the league and AT&T Inc's TNT cable network said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-08-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Grande and Gaga got nine nominations each, mostly from their dancey collaboration "Rain on Me" whose nods included best video, song and collaboration of the year.

Ellen DeGeneres TV show to make workplace changes after probe of culture

Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday sent an emotional message to the staff of her television talk show saying she was taking steps to improve the culture on set following accusations of a hostile working environment. The email followed an internal investigation by Warner Bros. Television, which produces "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," of complaints ranging from bullying to racism among production staff.

Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighbourhood

Most of us have accepted COVID-19 face masks as an inconvenient, albeit necessary, safety measure. For the style conscious like James Maina Mwangi, however, they are an unmissable fashion opportunity. Mwangi's brightly coloured suits and hats made him stand out even on the busy streets of Nairobi's Umoja neighbourhood, where nobody ever seems to sleep.

Hamster hero? How a Japanese cartoon became Thai youth protesters' symbol

Thailand's emerging student pro-democracy movement has adopted a Japanese cartoon hamster, Hamtaro, as a creative way to get support from young people around the country. University and high school students have rallied almost daily in the past two weeks to demand the dissolution of parliament, an end to harassment of government critics, and amendments to the military-written constitution that critics say help maintain the influence of the army over the political system.

Alan Parker, director of 'Bugsy Malone' and 'Mississippi Burning', dies at 76

British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone" , a gangster comedy featuring children armed with machineguns that fired cream, to the tense prison drama "Midnight Express" , died on Friday aged 76. Parker, who also directed "Fame", "Mississippi Burning" , "Evita" , "The Commitments" and other successful movies, died after a lengthy illness, a spokeswoman said.

Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed

Facebook Inc said on Friday that its users in the United States would be able to view and share official music videos on its platform, in a move to better compete with Alphabet Inc's video platform YouTube. Facebook, which had 2.7 billion monthly active users in the last quarter, said it inked deals with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group among others. (https://bit.ly/3hTXY0D)

Adventurer's 'Into the Wild' bus may be headed to Alaska museum

The infamous bus that served as the final campsite for doomed adventurer Christopher McCandless could be preserved as a museum piece under a plan announced on Thursday by Alaska officials. The University of Alaska Museum in Fairbanks has offered to house the bus, removed by the state last month from its six-decades-long resting site near Denali National Park.

NBA's return doubles typical regular-season audience, broadcaster TNT says

The NBA's return to regular-season play for the first time in four months averaged 3.4 million viewers for a close contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the league and AT&T Inc's TNT cable network said on Friday. The viewership for the Thursday game was more than double the average for a regular-season NBA telecast, the league and the network said in a joint statement. Superstar Lebron James made the winning shot with 12.8 seconds left to secure the Lakers' 103-101 victory.

'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from COVID-19

Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston disclosed on Thursday that he had recovered from mild symptoms of COVID-19 and donated his plasma in the hopes that his antibodies would help others with the disease. Wearing a face mask, Cranston revealed the news in an Instagram video in which he documented the donation process at a blood and plasma center run by the University of California at Los Angeles.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 recovery rate falls by 23 pc

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Uttarakhand has reduced by 23 per cent in a month due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state, said an official. The recovery rate now stands at 58 per cent, as compared to 81 per cent a month ago...

Punjab hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed 86 lives so far. Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is in the Opposition in the state, claimed that none of the cases pertainin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020