UAE and Iran foreign ministers exchange Eid greetings in video call - WAM news agency

UAE and Iran foreign ministers exchange Eid greetings in video call - WAM news agencyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:45 IST
The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in a video call, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.
Shi'ite Muslim Iran has long been at odds with U.S. Gulf Sunni Arab allies the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Washington blamed a series of attacks against oil interests in the Gulf last year on Iran.
