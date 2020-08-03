ByteDance says faces 'complex and unimaginable difficulties'
TikTok owner ByteDance said it has faced "complex and unimaginable difficulties" in the process of working to become a global company, in a statement that also accused Facebook of committing "plagiarism and smears" against the Chinese firm. The statement also said the firm would continue to adhere to its globalisation vision. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-08-2020 06:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 06:24 IST
TikTok owner ByteDance said it has faced "complex and unimaginable difficulties" in the process of working to become a global company, in a statement that also accused Facebook of committing "plagiarism and smears" against the Chinese firm. The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement posted on its official account on Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app it owns, late on Sunday. The statement also said the firm would continue to adhere to its globalisation vision.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The statement did not mention pressures in the United States that ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok.
Reuters reported U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp.
