Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin intellectual property expert sworn in as High Court judge in Singapore

While working for the firm, he appeared as a counsel before the High Court and Court of Appeal for major corporate clients, and had established a reputation for his expertise in intellectual property law. After assuming his Supreme Court role, Gill was appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to manage the intellectual property list of the High Court, and worked on reviewing the intellectual property dispute resolution system in Singapore.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:15 IST
Indian-origin intellectual property expert sworn in as High Court judge in Singapore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dedar Singh Gill, an Indian-origin judicial commissioner and intellectual property expert in Singapore, was on Monday sworn in as a judge of the city-state's High Court. Gill, whose appointment for the prestigious judicial post was cleared in April this year, took oath of the office in the presence of President Halimah Yacob.

Justice Gill, 61, first joined the Supreme Court bench in August 2018, where he was appointed judicial commissioner. The Supreme Court comprises the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Before that, he was the managing director of the intellectual property department at Drew and Napier. While working for the firm, he appeared as a counsel before the High Court and Court of Appeal for major corporate clients, and had established a reputation for his expertise in intellectual property law.

After assuming his Supreme Court role, Gill was appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to manage the intellectual property list of the High Court, and worked on reviewing the intellectual property dispute resolution system in Singapore. In addition to intellectual property cases, Gill has experience in cases related to contract, tort and negligence matters.

He graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Law with Honours in 1983. With Gill's appointment, the Supreme Court will have a total of 25 judges, four judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 17 international judges.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

John Hume, who worked to end N Ireland violence, dies at 83

Politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in his native Northern Ireland, has died, his family said Monday. He was 83 and has suffered from ill health for a number of years. The Catholic leader of the modera...

Welspun Corp bags Rs 1,000 cr orders

Welspun Corp Ltd on Monday said it has bagged multiple pipe supply orders worth about Rs 1,000 crore. The orders totalling 106 kilo metric tonnes KMT have been placed from customers in the US, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia KSA and India, among ot...

Hemant Soren directs Jharkhand Police to probe rape, murder of minor in Palamu

Jharkhand Chief Minster Hemant Soren on Monday directed the state police to investigate a case related to the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in a town of Palamu district.Soren was responding to a tweet, which said that the 14...

It's been very fulfilling: Vidya Balan on 15 years in Bollywood

From Parineeta to Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry and the Bollywood star says she is grateful to be living the only dream she had to be an actor. There have been ups and downs along the journe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020