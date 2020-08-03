Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan continues to throttle voices of press criticising Pak govt, military

Pakistan has been known for strangling press freedom by imposing censorship or arresting journalists over bizarre reasons. The recent abduction of Mattiullah Jan, a reporter and a critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, has again brought forth Khan's attempts to control the country's media.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:48 IST
Imran Khan continues to throttle voices of press criticising Pak govt, military
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has been known for strangling press freedom by imposing censorship or arresting journalists over bizarre reasons. The recent abduction of Mattiullah Jan, a reporter and a critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, has again brought forth Khan's attempts to control the country's media. The New York Times reported that on July 21, Jan was abducted by several men, some in plain clothes, others in counterterrorism police uniforms. He was dragged from his car, bundled him into one of their vehicles and sped away.

According to a security camera located near the scene of the abduction, the police's involvement was clearly visible. They were seen working alongside men in civilian clothes who are believed to be Pakistani intelligence officers. With the release of the footage, a campaign was launched resulting in Jan's release 12 hours later. However, he reportedly released a statement saying he had been abducted by forces that are "against democracy."

Another recent example of Khan's attempt to control the media is the case of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, owner-editor of Jang, the nation's most powerful media conglomerate. According to an article in The Washington Post, Rahman's arrest was so unexpected that he did not obtain pre-arrest bail when responding to the summons by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore.

Amjad Pervaiz, Rahman's defence counsel, was quoted as saying that the "undue and unholy haste" of the arrest, which occurred on the same day the inquiry was authorised, violated the NAB's own protocols. Similarly, shortly after Khan's forming the government Talat Hussain, a former Geo TV news anchor and a critic of the military and government, was fired.

According to Hussain, his company fired him under the pressure from the military shortly after Khan winning the election. "We have dealt with fairly tyrannical regimes that were elected and dealt in repression, but it was episodic...This time it is structural and complete and it's hard to breathe," he said.

Disappearances are a tool of terror, used not just to silence the victim but to fill the wider community with fear," said Omar Waraich, the head of South Asia for Amnesty International. "In Pakistan, the military's intelligence apparatus has used disappearances with impunity," Mr. Waraich said, adding: "Civilian politicians look on helplessly, affecting concern and promising to investigate. Unable to uphold the rule of law as Imran Khan vowed to do, their authority erodes."

Pakistan has for several years continued a poor track record on press freedom. The 2020 world press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders has reported that Pakistan slipped six spots since 2017 to 145th place out of 180 countries. The situation in the country has reportedly worsened under Khan's administration. Though present Prime Minister Imran Khan is an Oxford-educated former cricket hero, his party has been seen more aligned with the nation's powerful military than any past elected government.

The New York Times reported that in the last five years, as many as 11 journalists have been killed in Pakistan, seven of them since Khan was sworn in as the country's PM. (ANI)

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Trump: U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a substantial portion of the sales price of the U.S. operations of TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on September 15 without a sale. The tur...

Odisha's COVID death toll climbs to 207 with 10 more

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207, a Health Department official said. At least 1,384 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally ...

Italy survey suggests coronavirus six times more prevalent than official data

Almost 1.5 million people in Italy or 2.5 of the population have developed coronavirus antibodies, a figure six times more than official numbers reported, according to a survey from statistics agency Istat on Monday. The survey by Istat and...

Islanders bid to push Panthers to brink of elimination

Its been a long time since the NHL held a best-of-five playoff series, but the New York Islanders have that ancient history on their side after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference qualifying round against the Florida Panthers. The seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020