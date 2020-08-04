Left Menu
Development News Edition

India on guard in Kashmir ahead of anniversary of lost autonomy

Police had received information that separatist groups including those supported by Pakistan planned to observe a "Black Day" on Wednesday and there was a risk to life and property, the Srinagar's district magistrate said in a public order. Modi's government has said the move last August was necessary to spur economic development and to better integrate the region with the rest of country.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:44 IST
India on guard in Kashmir ahead of anniversary of lost autonomy
Representative image

Indian soldiers patrolled streets and kept watch from the rooftops in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on the eve of the first anniversary of the Muslim majority region's loss of autonomy.

Late on Monday, authorities imposed a curfew in Srinagar until Wednesday due to intelligence about potentially violent protests, according to a government order. On Aug. 5, 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government took away Jammu & Kashmir state's special privileges, provoking anger in the region and in neighboring Pakistan.

It also took away Jammu & Kashmir's status as a state by creating two federally controlled territories, splitting off the thinly populated, Buddhist-dominated region of Ladakh. Jammu & Kashmir had been the only Muslim-majority state in mainly Hindu India.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, and the disputed Himalayan region was again the focus of a flare-up between the two nuclear powers last year. Police had received information that separatist groups including those supported by Pakistan planned to observe a "Black Day" on Wednesday and there was a risk to life and property, the Srinagar's district magistrate said in public order.

Modi's government has said the move last August was necessary to spur economic development and to better integrate the region with the rest of the country. But the removal of Kashmir's special status - granted to the state via the Indian Constitution's Article 370 - was accompanied by harsh movement restrictions, mass detentions, and a complete communication blackout to forestall protests.

Shabir Ahmad Dar, 40, who works in a juice factory, said he was stopped at one of Srinagar's several checkpoints on Tuesday morning and was told by soldiers to return home. "Other workers from our locality were also sent back", he said.

Pakistan has said it will observe the anniversary of Kashmir's loss of autonomy as a "siege day" in solidarity with Kashmiris. New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of backing militant groups operating in Kashmir - a charge that Islamabad denies, saying that it only provides moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination. (Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani & Simon Cameron-Moore)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Healthcare worker dies due to COVID-19 days after giving birth

Health Ministrys Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has said that healthcare worker who has succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya had died days after giving birth, according to a news report by Capital FM. She was identified as Mari...

China stocks end higher as banks rally

China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, underpinned by strong gains in banks as investors cheered Beijings latest move to ease pressure on the countrys financial institutions. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1, to 4,775.80, while the Shang...

Knights rally past Stars in round-robin opener

William Carrier, Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt each scored goals over a five-minute span to highlight a four-goal third period as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars in a Western Conference round-robin ope...

Bihar govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death today: Nitish Kumar

The Bihar government is recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation CBI inquiry in the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. In an exclusive interview given to ANI, over telephone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020