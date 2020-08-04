Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet adds flights as summer bookings rise

A tentative return to air travel in Europe from mid-June after a three-month pause brought airlines to their knees has been threatened by a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases, with the UK already reintroducing travel restrictions to Spain. But easyJet said late summer bookings were "performing well" and it would now fly 40% of last year's capacity in its fourth quarter, compared to earlier guidance of 30%, with its focus on profitable flying and its flights about 84% full.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:00 IST
EasyJet adds flights as summer bookings rise

British low-cost airline easyJet plans to fly at 40% of its capacity over the rest of the summer thanks to stronger than expected bookings despite continuing pandemic uncertainty. A tentative return to air travel in Europe from mid-June after a three-month pause brought airlines to their knees has been threatened by a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases, with the UK already reintroducing travel restrictions to Spain.

But easyJet said late summer bookings were "performing well" and it would now fly 40% of last year's capacity in its fourth quarter, compared to earlier guidance of 30%, with its focus on profitable flying and its flights about 84% full. Its shares, which have lost more than 60% of their value since the start of the year, jumped 8% to 547 pence.

The airline also said its cash burn for the three months ended June 30 was better than expected, at 774 million pounds rather than the 1 billion pounds guided, and that its fourth quarter loss would be smaller than the 324.5 million pound loss booked in the third quarter. "An encouraging report for the return to service, with healthy load factors," said Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska.

EasyJet, which said in May it would need to cut 4,500 jobs, has taken a more cautious approach than rivals. Europe's largest budget carrier, Ryanair, said its capacity would rise to 60% in August and 70% in September, while smaller player Wizz Air is at about 70%. Johan Lundgren, easyJet's chief executive, said beach destinations like Faro and Nice were popular but the market would remain unpredictable.

"There still is uncertainty you know, also in September, and there's very little visibility for the whole of the industry on what's going to come in the winter," he told reporters on Tuesday. Ryanair was forced to cut its annual passenger target last week, warning of the impact of a potential second wave of the virus. ($1 = 0.7650 pounds)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter

Frances top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was highly likely this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.France has the situation under cont...

Sushant's death case to be handed over to CBI: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a serious twist in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the sensational death by suicide case of the Bollywood star on a request from his father, Chief Minist...

COVID-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena

The COVID-19 crisis in the country will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, and pointed out that veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi wont be present in Ayodhya for the temple bhoomi pujan ce...

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020