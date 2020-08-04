Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak should not be used to target government: Nepal PM Oli

With 59 new cases in the last 24 hours, Nepal's COVID-19 tally now stands at 21,009 with 58 deaths. In a meeting with health experts and politicians at the prime minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Oli said the government's efforts need to be backed up by wide spread public awareness.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:34 IST
Coronavirus outbreak should not be used to target government: Nepal PM Oli
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli on Tuesday said the coronavirus outbreak should not be used to target his government, even as the main Opposition party called for a probe into the alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical kits and protective gear. The prime minister's comments come amid the rising number of fresh virus cases in the Himalayan nation. With 59 new cases in the last 24 hours, Nepal's COVID-19 tally now stands at 21,009 with 58 deaths.

In a meeting with health experts and politicians at the prime minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Oli said the government's efforts need to be backed up by wide spread public awareness. "This coronavirus pandemic is a big challenge for all of us, so don't make it an opportunity to criticise the government," the prime minister said, adding that discipline in following government advice was a prerequisite in tackling the virus.

The prime minister had called for the meeting to take suggestions from experts on ways to tackle the pandemic. Leader of the main Opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba told the gathering that an investigation was needed to look into the allegations of corruption in the procurement of medical kits and protective gear.

The government should stop protecting the people involved in corruption, the four-time former prime minister said. Secretary of Council of Ministers Mahendra Guragain said the government had established laboratories across the country, gaining the capacity to conduct 18,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests per day.

So far, over 400,000 tests have been conducted in Nepal. Of the 7,687 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 259 patients were found to be COVID-19 positive, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Jageshwar Gautam said in a daily briefing. Of the new cases, 62 patients were from Kathmandu valley. On Sunday, the valley reported 31 coronavirus positive cases and on Monday 51 new cases were detected.

Presently, 5,925 patients are undergoing treatment at different health facilities. The number of recovered people rose to 15,026 after 65 people were declared virus-free in the last 24 hours, Gautam said. Nepal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 58 on Monday after a 77-year-old man was reported dead due to the virus. The deceased was a diabetic.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Will light lamps at Raj Bhawan to mark Ayodhya ceremony: Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he would light earthen lamps at the Raj Bhavan on August 5 to mark the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning ...

At least 12 candidates from J-K qualify for civil services exam 2019

At least a dozen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the 2019 UPSC civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Six of these candidates hail from Kashmir, including a girl from remote Kupwara distri...

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally stand at 2,68,285

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,063 COVID-19 cases, taking the states coronavirus cases to 2,68,285, informed the state health department in a bulletin. As per the states bulletin, there are 55,152 active cases in the state.108 deaths due ...

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some commodity exporters and tourism-dependent countries wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020