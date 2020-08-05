Left Menu
China, U.S. to hold 'high-level' trade talks on Aug. 15 - WSJ

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 02:15 IST
China, U.S. to hold 'high-level' trade talks on Aug. 15 - WSJ
The United States and China have agreed to hold high-level talks on Aug. 15 with the aim of assessing compliance by China with respect to a bilateral trade agreement signed earlier in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The talks will include U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the newspaper reported, adding that they will focus on the phase 1 deal that called for China's commitment to boost U.S. imports by $200 billion over two years.

The talks will be conducted via video conference, according to the Journal https://on.wsj.com/3a7wPVD.

