Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW loses almost $800 mln as sales slide during lockdowns

BMW expects to make a profit this year if demand continues to recover, despite posting a record loss for its car division in the second quarter after sales slumped 25% because of coronavirus lockdowns, it said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:55 IST
BMW loses almost $800 mln as sales slide during lockdowns
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

BMW expects to make a profit this year if demand continues to recover, despite posting a record loss for its car division in the second quarter after sales slumped 25% because of coronavirus lockdowns, it said on Wednesday. The German manufacturer of BMWs, Minis and Rolls-Royces said sales had started to recover during the latest three-month period, including a 17% jump in deliveries in China, but the rebound would not fully make up for sales lost to COVID-19. As a result of the sales slide, and higher costs for developing low-emission cars, BMW posted a pretax loss of 498 million euros, its first in over 11 years, and an operating loss of 666 million euros ($790 million) for the quarter.

Shares in BMW fell 3% following the results, with some analysts saying they had not expected such a big loss in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). "What matters now is how robust this upward trend is and when individual markets will follow suit," said Chief Executive Oliver Zipse, adding that its overall car sales in July were higher than last year.

BMW said, however, that its outlook did not factor in the potential impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, nor the prospect of a more sustained or deeper recession than expected in its key markets. Zipse said on a call that developments in the United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide, were "extremely worrying".

Sales in the United States made up 12.6% of deliveries in the first half of 2020, down from 15.2% in 2020. Overall, BMW said it expected global demand for luxury cars to fall by a fifth this year. 'CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM'

The COVID-19 pandemic has already hit carmakers such as Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and Daimler particularly hard at time when the auto industry is ramping up spending to clean up their combustion engines as well as developing low-emission technologies to conform with stringent European anti-pollution rules. BMW's EBIT margin for cars slumped to minus 10.4%, a historic low, down from 6.5% in the second quarter last year, though it maintained the forecast it made in May for a margin of 0% to 3% for the year as a whole.

By contrast, electric-only car manufacturer Tesla saw its automotive gross margin widen to 25.4% in the second quarter, up from 18.9% a year earlier, despite a 5% drop in deliveries. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said BMW's margin forecast for the year suggested a healthy recovery in the second half of 2020, even though the second-quarter results were below the consensus.

"We are now looking ahead to the second six-month period with cautious optimism and continue to target an EBIT margin between 0% and 3% for the automotive segment in 2020," Zipse said in a statement. BMW reiterated that it expected to make a pretax profit in 2020, albeit well below 2019 levels, and for car deliveries to customers to fall significantly this year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Canara Bank on Wednesday reported 23.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 406.24 crore for June quarter 2020-21. The public sector lender logged a net profit of Rs 329.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. C...

Nod for CBI probe in Sushant death shocker for Thackeray govt

The decision to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe to the CBI is a shocker for Maharashtra government, which has maintained that Mumbai police is competent to handle the investigation. The Supreme Court Wednesday said the t...

Canada to make announcement on next steps in procuring vaccines

The Canadian government will make an announcement on the next steps in procuring vaccines at 10 am Eastern Time 1400 GMT on Wednesday, an official statement said.The statement did not give any more details. There are no approved vaccines fo...

Chouhan expresses condolences over death of MP cop due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of a cop, who died due to coronavirus. The deceased Ansar Ahmed, Assistant Sub Inspector was posted at Shahjahanabad Police Station, Bhopa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020