Left Menu
Development News Edition

French president travelling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

It was the most powerful explosion ever seen in the city Several other countries across the Middle East and Europe are sending aid. The European Union is activating its civil protection system to round up emergency workers and equipment from across the 27-nation bloc.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:37 IST
French president travelling to Lebanon after deadly explosion
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion that has drawn global pledges of medical and humanitarian aid. Macron's office told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the French leader will meet with Lebanese political leaders. It provided no further details.

Lebanon is a former French protectorate and the countries retain close political and economic ties. France is also sending several tons of aid and emergency workers after Tuesday's explosion in Beirut, which killed at least 100 people and injured thousands.

It was unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire and struck with the force of an earthquake. It was the most powerful explosion ever seen in the city Several other countries across the Middle East and Europe are sending aid.

The European Union is activating its civil protection system to round up emergency workers and equipment from across the 27-nation bloc. The EU commission said the plan is to urgently dispatch over 100 firefighters with vehicles, sniffer dogs and equipment designed to find people trapped in urban areas.

The Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Poland and the Netherlands are taking part in the effort and other countries are expected to join. The EU's satellite mapping system will be used to help Lebanese authorities to establish the extent of the damage.

The French emergency workers traveling to Lebanon include members of a special unit with chemical and other technological expertise trained to intervene in damaged industrial sites. Among their tasks will be to identify specific risks for products stored in the area and other risks resulting from the explosion, said national civil security spokesman Michael Bernier.

Others have experience in dealing with the aftermath of earthquakes, forest fires and other international disasters..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

4 missing girls, including 2 toddlers, recovered from Aligarh: Police

Four minors girls three of them from the same family and two of them toddlers -- who had gone missing from Uttar Pradeshs Ahmadgarh town near here, were recovered from Aligarh on Wednesday. Bulandshahrs Senior Superintendent of Police San...

Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal

Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to buy chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc in a deal valuing the company at 18.5 billion that bets on a boom in online care and consultations spurred by the coronavirus crisis. Demand for the virtual healt...

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Canara Bank on Wednesday reported 23.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 406.24 crore for June quarter 2020-21. The public sector lender logged a net profit of Rs 329.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. C...

Nod for CBI probe in Sushant death shocker for Thackeray govt

The decision to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe to the CBI is a shocker for Maharashtra government, which has maintained that Mumbai police is competent to handle the investigation. The Supreme Court Wednesday said the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020