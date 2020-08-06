Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 dead, 5 missing as boats overturn in S Korea floodwaters

Much of South Korea have been hit by days of heavy rains since Saturday. Earlier Thursday, the safety ministry said in a report that 16 people died and 11 others were listed as missing in landslides, floods and other incidents.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:50 IST
1 dead, 5 missing as boats overturn in S Korea floodwaters
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

One person died and five others are missing after their boats capsized in floodwaters in South Korea on Thursday following incessant torrential rains, officials said. One of the boats was stuck in a wire near a dam in Chuncheon, just northeast of Seoul. Two other boats rushed to help but all three were overturned, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

A total of eight people were aboard the three boats, one of them a police boat. One person was declared dead at a hospital, two were rescued and five others are unaccounted for, fire officials said. Also Thursday, the state-run Han River Flood Control Office issued a flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul, the first such advisory since 2011.

Agency officials said parts of highways along the river have been closed and many riverside public parks flooded. The rainfall stopped near the Han River bridge on Thursday afternoon but the flood alert remains in effect, according to the agency. Much of South Korea have been hit by days of heavy rains since Saturday.

Earlier Thursday, the safety ministry said in a report that 16 people died and 11 others were listed as missing in landslides, floods and other incidents. It said the figures didn't include those involved in the Chuncheon dam incident.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Germany requires tests for most non-EU arrivals

Germanys health minister says authorities will require people arriving from a large number of countries deemed high-risk to take coronavirus tests starting on Saturday. German officials have voiced alarm over a steady upward creep in the nu...

Poland's virus cases hit new record

Poland on Thursday reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the fifth time since last week, the health ministry said, as it announced renewed local restrictions to counter the spike in cases.The new record of 726 new cases, th...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 255 p.m.Glenmark says it will launch higher strength of oral antiviral drug FabiFlu. 253 p.m.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday d...

Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week. France and other countries have send emergency aid and search-and-resc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020