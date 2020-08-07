Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hostage-taking at French bank ends peacefully after 6 hours

An apparently armed man who took six hostages at a bank in the French port city of Le Havre on Thursday surrendered after nearly six hours, police said. The last captive was released shortly before the hostage-taker turned himself in, a police official said. The hostage-taker was apparently armed with a handgun, but it was not immediately clear whether the weapon was real or fake.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:11 IST
Hostage-taking at French bank ends peacefully after 6 hours

An apparently armed man who took six hostages at a bank in the French port city of Le Havre on Thursday surrendered after nearly six hours, police said. The 34-year-old with a history of mental problems freed the hostages one by one as the drama unfolded. The last captive was released shortly before the hostage-taker turned himself in, a police official said.

The hostage-taker was apparently armed with a handgun, but it was not immediately clear whether the weapon was real or fake. A special police intervention unit brought into the Normandy city from Paris spent hours negotiating with the hostage-taker before he turned himself and was arrested.

The official in France's national police said the man was known to have psychological problems. However, the official did not confirm French media reports that the man had put forth confused demands. The official could not be identified by name, in keeping with French custom. The hostage-taking at the bank in the city center began shortly before 5 pm Police quickly blocked off the area.

The captives were not injured. Le Havre is a major port city on the English Channel coast and a vacation destination.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Somalia: Al-Shabaab terrorists kill eight government soldiers and several wounded

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana: Academic year of 2020-2021 will be rescheduled, says education minister

Ghanaian education minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that the schools in the country will not be made to resume fully so long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, according to a news report by News Ghana.According to him...

HK activist Joshua Wong files court challenge to 2019 poll disqualification

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed a court challenge on Friday against his disqualification from district polls, in a move which may have implications for this years removals of opposition candidates for the citys legislatur...

Ohio governor tests positive for coronavirus, then tests negative

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting him to bow out of a meeting in Cleveland with U.S. President Donald Trump, but the governor said hours later that a second test came...

Jackets push Leafs to brink on Dubois' hat-trick OT winner

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1824 into the first overtime period to complete his hat trick and give the Columbus Blue Jackets a stunning 4-3 comeback win in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference qualifying round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020