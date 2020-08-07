Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tired of Zoom calls? Company offers at-home hologram machines

The companies are promoting to museums, which could let visitors question a hologram of a historical figure, and to families to record information for future generations. People can feel like they are having a conversation with a recorded hologram, said StoryFile Chief Executive Heather Smith.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:31 IST
Tired of Zoom calls? Company offers at-home hologram machines

Looking for a new way to communicate during the pandemic? A Los Angeles company has created phone booth-sized machines to beam live holograms into your living room.

The device made by PORTL Inc lets users talk in real time with a life-sized hologram of another person. The machines also can be equipped with technology to enable interaction with recorded holograms of historical figures or relatives who have passed away.

Each PORTL device is seven feet (2.1m) tall, five feet (1.5m) wide and two feet (0.6m) deep, and can be plugged into a standard wall outlet. Anyone with a camera and a white background can send a hologram to the machine in what Chief Executive David Nussbaum calls "holoportation." "We say if you can't be there, you can beam there," said Nussbaum, who previously worked at a company that developed a hologram of Ronald Reagan for the former president's library and digitally resurrected rapper Tupac Shakur.

"We are able to connect military families that haven't seen each other in months, people from opposite coasts," or anyone who is social distancing to fight the coronavirus, Nussbaum added. Prices for the machine start at $60,000, a cost that Nussbaum expects will drop over the next three to five years. The company also plans a smaller tabletop device with a lower price tag early next year.

The devices can be equipped with artificial intelligence technology from Los Angeles-based company StoryFile to produce hologram recordings that can be archived. Adding that to the current device brings the cost to at least $85,000. The companies are promoting to museums, which could let visitors question a hologram of a historical figure, and to families to record information for future generations.

People can feel like they are having a conversation with a recorded hologram, said StoryFile Chief Executive Heather Smith. "(You) feel their presence, see their body language, see all their non-verbal cues," she said. "You feel like you've actually talked to that individual even though they were not there."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Alkem Labs Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 423.19 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 423.19 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in the US. The company had posted a net prof...

Belgian meat processing plant confirms 67 COVID-19 cases

A pork processing plant in Belgium reported 67 COVID-19 infections on Friday, one manager of the firm told Reuters, joining a string of outbreaks at abattoirs and meat processing facilities around the world.Westvlees tested and quarantined ...

UP: Nishad party MLA, his wife, son booked for grabbing property

The police have lodged an FIR against Nishad Party MLA from Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra for allegedly grabbing property of their relative after threatening him, officials said on Friday...

Malik to leave for England on Aug 15 if he clears two COVID-19 tests

T20 specialist Shoaib Malik will need to clear two COVID-19 tests before he can leave on August 15 to join the Pakistan team at Southampton ahead of the three-match series against England beginning August 28. The PCB is planning to fly-out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020