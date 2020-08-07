Israel says shot down drone on Golan Heights overnight

Israel says shot down drone on Golan Heights overnightReuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:54 IST
Israel's military said on Friday it had shot down a drone overnight that crossed into Israeli airspace near Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau at the frontier with Syria.
No other details were given, though the army said it was not connected to the triggering of sirens later in the day by a false alarm regarding a drone infiltration. Israel has been on high alert in recent weeks as tensions have escalated with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967.
