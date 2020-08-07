Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Possibility of external interference': Lebanon's president expands blast probe

Lebanon's president said on Friday an investigation into the biggest blast in Beirut's history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference, as residents tried to rebuild their shattered lives after the explosion.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:58 IST
'Possibility of external interference': Lebanon's president expands blast probe

Lebanon's president said on Friday an investigation into the biggest blast in Beirut's history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference, as residents tried to rebuild their shattered lives after the explosion. The search for those missing has intensified, as rescuers sifted rubble in a race to find anyone still alive after Tuesday's blast that killed 154, smashed up a swathe of the city and sent seismic shockwaves around the region.

"The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act," President Michel Aoun said in comments carried by local media and confirmed by his office. He said it would also consider whether the explosion was due to negligence or an accident. He previously said highly explosive material had been stored in unsafe conditions for years at the port. A source has said an initial probe blamed negligence related to storage of the explosive material.

The United States has previously said it has not ruled out an attack. Israel, which has fought several wars with Lebanon, has also previously denied it had any role. Security forces fired teargas at a furious crowd in Beirut late on Thursday, as anger boiled over at the ruling elite, who have presided over a nation that faced economic collapse even before the deadly port blast that injured 5,000 people.

The small crowd, some hurling stones, marked a return to the kind of protests that had become a feature of life in Beirut, as Lebanese watched their savings evaporate and currency disintegrate, while government decision-making floundered. "There is no way we can rebuild this house. Where is the state?" Tony Abdou, an unemployed 60-year-old.

His family home is in Gemmayze, a district that lies a few hundred metres from the port warehouses where 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate was stored for years, a ticking time bomb near a densely populated area. A security source and local media previously said the fire that caused the blast was ignited by warehouse welding work.

SWEEPING UP Volunteers outside swept up debris from the streets of Beirut, which still bears scars from the 1975-1990 civil war and has often witnessed big bombings and other unrest since then.

"Do we actually have a government here?" said taxi driver Nassim Abiaad, 66, whose cab was crushed by falling building wreckage just as he was about to get into the vehicle. "There is no way to make money anymore," he said.

The government has promised a full investigation. State news agency NNA said 16 people were taken into custody. But for many Lebanese, the explosion was symptomatic of years of neglect by the authorities while corruption thrived.

Officials have said the blast, whose seismic impact was recorded hundreds of miles (kilometres) away, might have caused losses amounting to $15 billion - a bill the country cannot pay when it has already defaulted on its mountain of national debt, exceeding 150% of economic output, and talks about a lifeline from the International Monetary Fund have stalled. Hospitals, many heavily damaged as shockwaves ripped out windows and pulled down ceilings, have been overwhelmed by the number of casualties. Many were struggling to find enough foreign exchange to buy supplies before the explosion.

In the port area, rescue teams set up arc lights to work through the night in a dash to find those still missing, as families waited tensely, slowly losing hope of ever seeing loved ones again. Some victims were hurled into the sea because of the explosive force. 'NOWHERE TO GO'

The weeping mother of one of the missing called a prime time TV programme on Thursday night to plead with the authorities to find her son, Joe. He was found - dead - hours later. Lebanese Red Cross Secretary General George Kettaneh told local radio VDL that three more bodies had been found in the search, while the health minister said on Friday the death toll had climbed to 154. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

Charbel Abreeni, who trained port employees, showed Reuters pictures on his phone of killed colleagues. He was sitting in a church where the head from the statue of the Virgin Mary had been blown off. "I know 30 port employees who died, two of them are my close friends and a third is missing," said the 62-year-old, whose home was wrecked in the blast. His shin was bandaged.

"I have nowhere to go except my wife's family," he said. "How can you survive here, the economy is zero?" A pressing challenge for the government is ensuring the nation has enough food, after he blast destroyed the country's only major grain silo. U.N. agencies were working to hand out food parcels and deliver medical supplies.

Offers of immediate aid have also poured in from Arab states, Western nations and beyond. But none, so far, address the bigger challenges facing a bankrupt nation.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair on Aug 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable OFC connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10 through video conferencing. According to a release by Prime Ministers Office PMO, the submarine cable will als...

Forex reserves climb USD 11.9 bn to all-time high of USD 534.5 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time high of USD 534.568 billion after surging by massive USD 11.938 billion in the week ended July 31, the RBI data showed. While announcing the monetary policy on Thursday, Reserve Bank of...

Odd News Roundup: Paws for reflection: British Foreign Office cat heads for retirement and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Paws for reflection British Foreign Office cat heads for retirementPalmerston, the cat who has lived at the Foreign Office for four and a half years, will trade in his London residence for r...

Looking forward to start exciting journey in incredible India: new Israel Embassy spokesperson

India and Israel have so much in common from Hi-Tech sectors to shared agricultural challenges to the challenge of coronavirus, said newly-appointed Israel Embassy spokesperson, Muhamed Heib, adding that he is looking forward to work on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020