Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grape expectations as France forecasts more wine to flow in 2020

French wine production is likely to rise this year and harvesting could start early after warm weather, the country's farm ministry forecast, just as Italy and France try to curb premium output to support prices.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:18 IST
Grape expectations as France forecasts more wine to flow in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: pikist.com

French wine production is likely to rise this year and harvesting could start early after warm weather, the country's farm ministry forecast, just as Italy and France try to curb premium output to support prices. In a report containing its first forecast for 2020, the French farm ministry on Friday projected output at 44.7-45.7 million hectolitres, a rise of 6-8% compared with last year and slightly above the country's average of the past five years.

A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 litres, or 133 standard wine bottles. Vines generally benefited from favourable spring weather for flowering, although mildew disease has affected parts of the southwest and hailstorms in the Bordeaux region caused up to 30% production losses in some zones, the ministry said.

A developing drought in France could curb the anticipated increase in production this year, it added. A very warm spring has left vines much further ahead in their growth than last year, with the Loire Valley region showing an advance of up to one month, it said.

The prospect of an early wine grape harvest has added to headaches for growers reliant on seasonal labour and who have been facing a shortfall of foreign workers and stricter sanitary measures during the novel coronavirus epidemic. For the Champagne region, the ministry said vines were showing good potential, but noted that producers have yet to agree on an annual volume.

Growers and champagne houses are negotiating a production target, with some producers looking to cut output to shore up prices of the sparkling wine after the coronavirus crisis slashed sales.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Federal suit filed against Saudi crown prince by ex-official

A former top Saudi counterterrorism official has filed a federal lawsuit in the United States against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, alleging the royal tried to trap and kill him in the US and Canada. The lawsuit filed by Saad Alja...

Dawood, other terrorists continue to enjoy 'patronage' in a neighbouring country: India to UNSC

India has told the UN Security Council that Dawood Ibrahim, who perpetrated the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, and other UN-designated terrorists unsurprisingly continue to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country, calling for focused internatio...

Madhuri Dixit takes 2020 challenge, shares quirky collage featuring different moods

Evergreen star Madhuri Dixit Nene is the latest addition to the legion of celebrities taking the 2020 challenge. The actor on Friday shared a quirky collage featuring her different moods in the first 9 months of the year. The Kalank actor s...

Replacing Ravi as interlocutor will derail talks: Naga group

Appointing a new interlocutor will take the Naga peace talks back to zero, said the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups NNPG, maintaining that Governor RN Ravi has exhibited a serious commitment to resolving the decades-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020