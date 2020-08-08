Some travellers to Germany face mandatory testing

Travellers arriving in Germany from most non-European Union countries and some regions within the bloc that have high numbers of coronavirus cases will have to undergo compulsory testing from Saturday. The tests for people entering from so-called high risk regions are free for the first three days after arrival. Travellers from those countries already have to self-quarantine for 14 days or until they can present a negative test.

German authorities are concerned about the rising number of cases in the country. Germany's Robert Koch Institute, the nation's disease control centre, recorded more than 1,000 new infections nationwide for the third day running Saturday.