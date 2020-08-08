COVID-19 tally in Russia increases by 5,212 to 882,347

Moscow [Russia], Aug 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 5,212 to 882,347 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday. The death toll has now increased to 14,854. "In the last 24 hours, there have been 5,212[newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 85 regions, including 1,334 detected cases (25.6 per cent) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 882,347.

"We have confirmed 129 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 14,854 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center said in a statement. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 0.6 per cent. (ANI/Sputnik)