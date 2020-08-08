Left Menu
Turkey offers help rebuilding ruined Beirut port

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay says Ankara is ready to help Lebanon rebuild Beirut's port and send ambulance planes to evacuate some of the wounded for treatment in Turkish hospitals. He added that a Turkish search team is working at the port that was destroyed in a massive explosion on Tuesday. Oktay said Turkey has already sent two field hospitals, 400 tons of wheat and food products.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay says Ankara is ready to help Lebanon rebuild Beirut's port and send ambulance planes to evacuate some of the wounded for treatment in Turkish hospitals. Oktay spoke on Saturday to reporters after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun. He added that a Turkish search team is working at the port that was destroyed in a massive explosion on Tuesday.

Oktay said Turkey has already sent two field hospitals, 400 tons of wheat and food products. He added that his government is ready to use the Turkish port of Mersin to receive products that can be later sent to Lebanon in smaller ships. Oktay arrived earlier in the day with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

