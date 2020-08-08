Left Menu
Development News Edition

"I don't want to fly again": Surviving India's worst crash in 10 years

Seated on the last row of the plane, Muhammed Junaid sensed something was amiss when Air India Express flight IX 1344 from Dubai was jerked around by strong winds as it approached the southern Indian city of Kozhikode late on Friday. After an aborted attempt, the aircraft swung around and touched down on the runway, said Junaid, who like many others onboard worked in the Middle East but was forced to return home when his salary halved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:52 IST
"I don't want to fly again": Surviving India's worst crash in 10 years
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Seated on the last row of the plane, Muhammed Junaid sensed something was amiss when Air India Express flight IX 1344 from Dubai was jerked around by strong winds as it approached the southern Indian city of Kozhikode late on Friday.

After an aborted attempt, the aircraft swung around and touched down on the runway, said Junaid, who like many others onboard worked in the Middle East but was forced to return home when his salary halved because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of slowing down, Junaid said, the Boeing-737 appeared to pick up speed, overshooting the runway slickened by heavy rains, hurtling down a sharp slope and breaking in two.

"All these things happened in 15 seconds," he told Reuters by phone on Saturday. Eighteen of the 190 passengers and crew, including both pilots, died, officials said on Saturday, in India's worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010. Sixteen people were severely injured.

But Junaid and several other passengers, seated at the back of the aircraft, walked away from the wreckage at Calicut International Airport near Kozhikode almost unscathed. By midnight, Junaid said, he had driven himself home to Elathur, an hour from the airport.

Only his head was sore from bumping into the ceiling and his lips bled a little after he bit into them. "Nothing happened to me, thank God," he said. ESCAPING A PANDEMIC

Junaid, 25, moved to Dubai three years ago to work as an accountant at a trading firm. The only breadwinner in his four-member family, he would send home around half the 4,000 dirhams ($1,000) he made a month, he said.

But after the pandemic took hold this year, his firm's business dried up and he was only paid half his salary from May. "My boss told me to take two or three months' leave and come back when everything is OK," he said.

Finding a way home was not easy because India had closed its international borders in March. Junaid said he registered for the Indian government's repatriation flight program in May but did not hear back for two months. On Aug. 1, he was told flights would be available between Dubai and Kerala state, where Kozhikode is located, during a two-week period.

He paid 880 dirhams for Friday's flight. "I was coming back to India after almost two years, so I was very excited to meet my family and everyone," he said.

CABIN CREW A few seats ahead of Junaid, 28-year-old Muhammad Shafaf was also returning home from Dubai after spending seven months there unsuccessfully looking for a job.

When the aircraft careened off the runway and plunged off a hill, Shafaf said he thought it was the end, fearing a fire would break out and engulf him. "A cabin crew from the back assured us that there was no need to worry about a fire. She said that the engine was off," said Shafaf, who suffered only bruises on his nose and feet.

As he sat dazed near the tail of the wrecked aircraft, Junaid, too, said he remembered cabin crew calming down passengers and helping those scrunched between mangled seats. After a 45-minute wait, during which emergency workers helped passengers out of the wrecked front of the plane, Junaid and the rest at the back were helped down.

Now resting at home and awaiting a coronavirus test, Junaid said he wants to stay away from aircraft. "I am really afraid," he said. "I don't want to fly again."

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Maha forest dept suggests treatment centres for animals

Maharashtra forest department has come up with a proposal to set up transit centres across the state for treatment of injured and sick animals, a senior official said on Saturday. Locations of such centres will be decided as per need, Princ...

Soccer-Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus have sacked title-winning coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the teams elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 on Friday, the Turin club said in a statement.The 61-year-old was ...

Another BJP leader tests positive for COVID-19 in HP; infection tally at 3,243

Himachal Pradesh recorded 92 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,243, an official said. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesman Baldev Tomar also tested positive for the disease. He had come in contact with Power Min...

Bengal govt to upload health parameters of COVID patients on website

The West Bengal government has decided to upload the health parameters of COVID-19 patients under treatment in state-run and private hospitals on the health departments website, so that family members are able to know their condition, a sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020