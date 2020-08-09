Left Menu
Australia state can't trace source of many cases

It took the hard-hit state's toll to 210 and the Australian total of deaths to 295. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said confirmed cases also include almost 1,000 health care workers. Victoria Police issued 268 fines to individuals in the past 24 hours, including 77 for curfew breaches and 38 for failing to wear a mask when leaving home.

