One person dead, 9 Injured in Washington shooting
One person was killed and nine others wounded in a shooting in Washington DC, a CNN affiliate reported.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:23 IST
Washington [US], August 09 (Sputnik/ANI): One person was killed and nine others wounded in a shooting in Washington DC, a CNN affiliate reported.
The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that a shooting took place on the 3300 blocks of Dubois Place in Southeast.
The WTOP-FM news website cited the police as saying that shots were fired at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. One person had died and at least nine others had been taken to nearby hospitals.
