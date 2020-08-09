One person dead, 9 Injured in Washington shooting

Washington [US], August 09 (Sputnik/ANI): One person was killed and nine others wounded in a shooting in Washington DC, a CNN affiliate reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that a shooting took place on the 3300 blocks of Dubois Place in Southeast.

The WTOP-FM news website cited the police as saying that shots were fired at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. One person had died and at least nine others had been taken to nearby hospitals.