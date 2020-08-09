Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 Indians stranded in Comoroas board flight for India

As many as 19 Indians citizens, who were stranded in Comoros, boarded a specially chartered flight to Tanzania on Sunday. They will join other stranded Indians in Tanzania on the flight back to India tomorrow.

ANI | Moroni | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:29 IST
19 Indians stranded in Comoroas board flight for India
They were stranded in Comoros due to the coronavirus lockdown.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 19 Indians citizens, who were stranded in Comoros, boarded a specially chartered flight to Tanzania on Sunday. They will join other stranded Indians in Tanzania on the flight back to India tomorrow. "19 Indian citizens stranded in #Comoros start their journey back home to #India today on a special chartered flight via #Tanzania. Thank you @Azali_officiel and @IndiainTanzania for your timely support. We wish all the passengers a safe and happy flight!," Indian in Madagascar.

They were stranded in Comoros due to the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Abhay Kumar said that it would not have been possible without the active support of the Comoros government, especially President Azali Assoumani and the High Commission of India, Tanzania. The Embassy of India in Madagascar and Comoros in a tweet wished all the passengers a safe and happy journey back home.

Earlier in June this year, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar had brought back 85 stranded Indians living and working in Madagascar. Comoros is a strategically located island in the southwestern Indian Ocean. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the island in Oct 2019, a first visit of a very high political dignitary from India during which a defence cooperation agreement was signed between India and Comoros. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen ends Mercedes' winning streak

Red Bulls Max Verstappen won Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to end Mercedes run and become Lewis Hamiltons closest challenger.In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team ma...

Tensions rise as Belarus holds presidential vote; aide flees

Tensions were high in Belarus as the country held a presidential election Sunday. Eight staff members for the main challenger to the authoritarian president were reportedly detained by police and one of the campaigns leading figures fled th...

Six new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Sunday, taking the Himalayan states caseload to 866, a senior Health department official said. Director General DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that five positive ca...

Six French tourists among eight people killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reports

Six French tourists and two Nigeriens were killed by gunmen in Niger, AFP reported on Sunday, citing a local governor.The news agency quoted the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella. It said the attack took place in an area of Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020