Honduras, Mexican Caribbean shaken by shallow quake

Honduras, Mexican Caribbean shaken by shallow quakeReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:26 IST
An earthquake on Monday, which had its epicenter in the Caribbean near the Bay Islands of Honduras popular with tourists, was felt as far away as the Mexican coastal state of Quintana Roo, local authorities said.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake was 10 km (6.2 miles) below ground. There were no immediate reports of damage.
- READ MORE ON:
- Honduras
- Caribbean
- Quintana Roo
- Mexican
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return
Protesters destroy colonial statues on French Caribbean isle
Jason Holder wants England to tour Caribbean
Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean
Caribbean Premier League to start next month in Trinidad