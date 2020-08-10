Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauritius must brace for 'worst case scenario' after oil spill, says PM

A Japanese ship that ran aground on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now stopped leaking oil into the Indian Ocean but the island nation must still prepare for "a worst case scenario", Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said late on Monday. Conservationists said they were starting to find dead fish as well as seabirds covered in oil, increasing fears of an ecological catastrophe despite a massive local cleanup operation that includes making floating booms from leaves and human hair.

Reuters | Port Louis | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:34 IST
Mauritius must brace for 'worst case scenario' after oil spill, says PM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Japanese ship that ran aground on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now stopped leaking oil into the Indian Ocean but the island nation must still prepare for "a worst case scenario", Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said late on Monday.

Conservationists said they were starting to find dead fish as well as seabirds covered in oil, increasing fears of an ecological catastrophe despite a massive local cleanup operation that includes making floating booms from leaves and human hair. Jugnauth said the leak from a damaged oil tank on board the stricken vessel, the MV Wakashio, had stopped but that it still had 2,000 tonnes of oil in two other, undamaged tanks.

"The salvage team has observed several cracks in the ship hull, which means that we are facing a very serious situation," Jugnauth said in a televised speech, parts of which were made available to Reuters by his office. "We should prepare for a worst case scenario. It is clear that at some point the ship will fall apart."

Mauritius has declared a state of emergency and former colonial ruler France has sent aid in what environmental group Greenpeace said could be a major ecological crisis. Japan has also sent help. Tourism is a major contributor to the Mauritius economy, generating 63 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) last year.

DEAD FISH "We are starting to see dead fish. We are starting to see animals like crabs covered in oil, we are starting to see seabirds covered in oil, including some which could not be rescued," said Vikash Tatayah, conservation director at Mauritius Wildlife Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

The nearby Blue Bay Marine Park, known for its corals and myriad fish species, has so far escaped damage but a lagoon containing an island nature reserve, the Ile Aux Aigrettes, is already covered in oil, he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is estimated to have leaked so far, with 500 tonnes salvaged.

Mauritians are making booms out of sugar cane leaves, plastic bottles and hair that people are voluntarily cutting off and floating them on the sea to prevent the oil spill spreading, island resident Romina Tello told Reuters. "Hair absorbs oil but not water," Tello, founder of Mauritius Conscious, an eco-tourism agency, said by phone.

"There's been a big campaign around the island to get hair," said Tello, 30, who spent the weekend helping clean black sludge from mangrove swamps. Videos posted online showed volunteers sewing leaves and hair into nets to float on the surface and corral the oil until it can be sucked up by hoses.

Diving centres, fishermen and others have all joined in the cleanup effort, with guesthouses offering free accommodation to volunteers and hair salons offering discounts to those donating hair, Tello said. The Mauritian government is also using sea booms to control the spill and vacuuming up oil from the water's surface.

The MV Wakashio is owned by the Nagashiki Shipping Company and operated by Mitsui OSK Line.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

DU students flag several issues on first day of online open book exam

Delhi Universitys online open book examination for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses began on Monday with students complaining that they received question papers of two subjects and faced difficulty in uploading answer sheet...

Pompeo 'troubled' by reports of arrest of Jimmy Lai, says it is further proof CCP eviscerated Hong Kong's freedoms

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday said that he was troubled by reports of the arrest of Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, under the draconian national security law in Hong Kong. Im deeply troubl...

SRA claims responsibility for grenade attack on Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Shikarpur, Jacobabad

Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army SRA on Monday claimed responsibility for the grenade attack on Pakistan Rangers headquarters in Shikarpur and Jacobabad. SRA claims the responsibility of grenade attacks on Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Shik...

Sharad Pawar wishes speedy recovery to Pranab Mukherjee

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday wished a speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee who underwent a brain surgery in New Delhi. Wishing a speedy recovery to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Pawar tweeted.Mukherjee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020