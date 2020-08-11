Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outrage as Somali parliament drafts law permitting child, forced marriages

Somalia's parliament has sparked outrage by replacing long-awaited legislation to protect women and girls from violence with a new bill permitting child and forced marriage. The east African nation has high rates of child marriage and violence against women, including rape and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:04 IST
Outrage as Somali parliament drafts law permitting child, forced marriages
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Somalia's parliament has sparked outrage by replacing long-awaited legislation to protect women and girls from violence with a new bill permitting child and forced marriage.

The east African nation has high rates of child marriage and violence against women, including rape and female genital mutilation (FGM). The United Nations says 45% of women are married before 18, while 98% have undergone FGM. In 2018, Somalia's cabinet approved the landmark Sexual Offences bill aimed at criminalising a wide range of forms of gender-based violence including rape, child marriage and sex trafficking.

The bill sets out clear duties for police, investigators and prosecutors and provides specific protections for vulnerable groups such as children, people with disabilities and internally displaced people. It had been pending before the lower house of parliament for over two years until Saturday, when a new bill, the Sexual Intercourse bill, which allows for girls who reach puberty to be married, was introduced before legislators.

"This bill is about discussion. Every MP has his/her own saying on it. We want it passed after discussion," Abdiwali Sheikh Ibrahim, deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Ibrahim did not comment on why the new bill was drafted, but said it was a move taken by the ministries of justice, women and human development in consultation with Islamic scholars.

Ari Gaitanis, spokesman for the U.N. mission in Somalia (UNSOM), said it would be a "step backwards" for the rights of women and girls in Somalia. UNSOM has expressed its concern to the parliament speaker, he said. "This proposed new bill, the Law on Sexual Intercourse Related Crimes, is deeply flawed and in serious breach of international standards," Gaitanis said in a statement emailed to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The original Sexual Offences bill, which the U.N. and so many others are calling for to be reintroduced, is a comprehensive bill which is more in conformity with internationally accepted standards." International donors to Somalia also expressed concerns. Ben Fender, Britain's ambassador to Somalia, tweeted this was "a big moment for MPs to decide Somalia's future values."

"Govt submitted a modern Sexual Offences bill after consulting imams, scholars. Never debated. New draft allows marriage at puberty + says a forced marriage is one where the family (not individual) doesn't consent." More than 16,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the Somali parliament to throw out the Sexual Intercourse bill and pass the Sexual Offences bill.

"We are deeply concerned with the amended Sexual Offences Bill as it sets a dangerous precedent in a country already marred by gender-based sexual violence," said petitioner Jabril Mohamed. "This amended bill is harmful in nature to all Somalis but especially to women, girls and children as it does not protect from child marriage, forced marriage, rape and other forms of sexual abuse."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonowal slams AASU for making confidential report on clause 6 of Assam Accord public

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday termed as unfortunate the All Assam Students Union AASU making public the confidential report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord by the Centres high-level committee. Assuring that the state government i...

Maha minister and independent MLA Gadakh joins Shiv Sena

Maharashtra minister and independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray at the latters residence here. Gadakh said he joined the Shiv Sena as his ideo...

PM sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products. If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SmShiksha is conceptu...

India's COVID-19 count rises to 22,68,676, recovery rate at 69.80 per cent

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cureddischargedmigrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020