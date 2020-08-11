Left Menu
Development News Edition

China involved in mass rapes, abortions of Uyghur women, alleges activist

A renowned Uyghur American activist and advocate from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China has alleged that Uyghur women have been facing genocide in the hands of Chinese as they are being raped, tortured and brainwashed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:37 IST
China involved in mass rapes, abortions of Uyghur women, alleges activist
Rushan Abbas, founder and executive director of the nonprofit, Campaign for Uyghurs. Image Credit: ANI

A renowned Uyghur American activist and advocate from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China has alleged that Uyghur women have been facing genocide in the hands of Chinese as they are being raped, tortured and brainwashed. "In modern world, Uyghur women in east Turkistan (Xinjiang) are being treated as criminals because of their ethnicity and religion. They are perceived as a threat to the Chinese state because of their reproductive abilities," Rushan Abbas, founder and executive director of the nonprofit, Campaign for Uyghurs said.

"They are facing rape, brain washing, forced sterilization and forced abortions and other types of seemingly unimaginable abuse. Because the perpetrator of these crimes is the Chinese government, the world is silent? China is conducting genocide and where are the celebrities and the vocal feminists?" she alleged. Abbas, who has been a campaigner for the human rights of Uyghur people and worked with members of the US Congress, further added that there is a deliberate attempt by the Chinese government to eliminate the Uyghur Muslims.

She added, "As Uyghur women are forbidden from giving births, millions of Uyghurs are languishing in concentration camps. Millions more are sent out to factory jobs, where they are functioning as literal slaves. Mothers are forcibly separated from their children who are often placed in government-run orphanages while their parents are in the concentration camps. "Meanwhile, women are also forced into marriages with Chinese men, afraid to reject them for fear of being labeled radical Muslims by rejecting marriages with atheists", said the activist.

Rushan Abbas, who during her time at university took part in pro-democracy rallies and demonstrations against China's oppressive policies in Xinjiang, urged the international community to listen to their grievances. She added, "We need to voice brave feminists of global society to speak out and show the same courage that they did throughout history. Chinese money has purchased the compliance of many, but mothers' hearts are not so easily swayed".

In Xinjiang, more than one and a half million people have been put up in "re-education camps", children have been removed from their homes and sent to state-administered boarding schools, and potentially millions are now enrolled in forced labour programs. Ethnically Turkic and Muslim majority Uyghur prisoners have been forced to remove any outward sign of their faith, such as beards or hijabs, and start each day singing hymns praising the Chinese Communist Party.

Other Muslim minorities have been swept up in the repression, including Kazakhs, Tajiks, Uzbeks, Kyrgyz and Hui.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

HC notice to Guj govt on plea challenging factories ordinance

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a petition challenging the Factories Gujarat Amendment Ordinance, 2020, and calling it violative of the basic human rights of factory workers. The ordinance, promu...

Jairam Ramesh writes to Javadekar, says Draft EIA Notification flawed

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar of misrepresenting the implications of the Draft EIA Notification on the countrys environmental regulatory framework and its impact on environment. In a letter...

Boeing: No orders, more cancellations for grounded 737 Max

Boeing sold no airline planes and customers canceled orders for 43 of its 737 Max jet last month as the aircraft maker continued to struggle with both the pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the Max after two deadly crashes. Still, the ca...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks path to Oregon redistricting ballot measure

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that had opened the door to a ballot measure in Oregon to create an independent commission to redraw electoral district lines in the state. The justices granted a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020